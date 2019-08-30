A
Startup

How AWS is helping Zoomcar drive ahead of competition in the self-drive car rental space in India

Jerlin Justus
30th Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Zoomcar is India’s first and largest app-based self-drive car rental company. Founded in 2013 by Greg Moran and David Back, the Bengaluru-based company offers services across 40 Indian cities with a fleet of over 10,000 vehicles.


As a company that is driven by data and the latest technologies, they needed significant support to efficiently manage all this critical data.


Vinayak Hegde, CTO, Zoomcar, says, “Initially we were in a data centre and had a lot of issues with downtimes, latency and stability which was limiting. We realised that we needed stability in terms of the machines and the network access. We needed elasticity to help us control costs, and default security. That’s where AWS stands out.”


“When we look at business outcomes, one of the things we have been able to scale very well is the data backend. We started building a data lake where various kinds of AWS services were useful – Amazon Athena, Amazon Redshift, AWS Glue. Building this data lake gave us visibility into a business that was not available before,” says Vinayak. In addition, they also use AWS Certificate Manager, to Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, to AWS Auto Scaling, among others.


Watch this video to know more about how Zoomcar, named as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies from India by Fast Company, leverages a range of AWS solutions to retain its position as the market leader in the self-drive car rental space in India.






























3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Jerlin Justus
Jerlin loves all things chocolate. Sticky notes, to-do lists, and reminders are her greatest confidantes and she has a song for every situation. She believes there is nothing worse than holding on to an untold story, and when words fail, music always speaks.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ankit chose blogging over a corporate job. Here’s how it paid off

Pardeep Goyal

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces plan to merge 10 PSBs into four entities

Press Trust of India

This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice

Pardeep Goyal
Daily Capsule
Avail Finance's Ankush Aggarwal in conversation with Shradha Sharma; No Angel Tax but IT ambiguities still affect startups
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces plan to merge 10 PSBs into four entities

Press Trust of India

CBDT to create special startup cell for tax-related issues

Press Trust of India

NRAI hits out at Zomato for intentions to introduce gold programme to delivery vertical

Press Trust of India

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $624.6M, with Udaan cornering $300M

Sameer Ranjan

Competition Commission of India initiates ecommerce market study

Press Trust of India

Decoding the product will make you king of the omnichannel

Anand Xavier

Partner Events

Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Bangalore Business Literature Fest

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore