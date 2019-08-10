How this dental clinic empire rakes in Rs 124 Cr revenue (and other top stories of the day)

330 clinics, 870 dentists and 30,000 patients every month. Meet Clove Dental, a private dental empire that clocked a revenue of $17.5 million (roughly over Rs 124 crore) last year, and is set to open another 90 clinics this year and grow even bigger. Started by serial entrepreneur Amarinder Singh in Delhi in 2011, Clove Dental runs dental clinics in urban neighbourhoods across major cities and towns. Amarinder says he would open 600 dental clinics in 10 years and become the preferred dental care provider in every neighbourhood across India. Read the story of India's dental empire.













Bengaluru-based conversational AI startup Yellow Messenger offers enterprises intelligent and customisable conversational bots that are trained on vertical market and process knowledge to help drive growth. As word spread, the growing traction caught the industry’s eye. In June this year, as many as nine investors turned angel to put their eggs in Yellow Messenger’s basket.





Raghavendra Ravinutala, CEO, Yellow Messenger









India has as many as 55 million SMEs. The second largest employer in the country, SMEs contribute 45 percent to India's GDP. But it isn’t easy starting and growing a small or medium business, given the many problems surrounding access to credit. Enter Namaste Credit, a Bengaluru-based technology-focused B2B loan marketplace that has tied up with channel partners to “make the business loan value chain better and more productive”.





Namaste Credit Co-founder Gaurav Anand says the startup wants to remain a tech company and has no plans to be in the lending business.









Trell, which started life as an Instagram handle, is a visual blogging platform that lets users create lifestyle-centric visual stories. The location-based storytelling platform lets you post and browse travel and food destinations, health and wellness tips, and recipes and DIYs.













The amount raised by startups in deals this week fell to $77.5 million spread across 17 equity deals. However, debt funding doubled to $54.3 million. While there was no mega deal size of, say, $100 million and above, the number of early-stage deals took up a lion’s share of 80 percent to reach nine, compared to just the five the previous week.





Weekly funding report









Aiming to bring happiness and hope into people's lives, happiness coach Anshula Verma founded HappyFitYou, a Mumbai-based 'happiness well-being education brand.' It works on the emotional, mental, physical, spiritual and environmental well-being of people across colleges, corporates, and communities through a mix of fitness and mindfulness workshops.





Anshula Verma, Founder, HappyFitYou









Bihar-based NGO Khetee has reached out to over 2,000 farmers through its workshops on agroforestry and helped them improve crop yield and productivity. Agroforestry, a form of multi-cropping where trees, shrubs are grown among crops, is not only known to enhance soil quality and conserve energy but also boosts agricultural productivity.





The team of Khetee on the fields in Bihar.









Stovekraft, a leading player in the kitchen appliances sector, offers two flagship brands - Pigeon and Gilma. Around 80 percent of its workforce, both at the managerial and worker-level, are women. Director Neha Gandhi tells us why women form the pivotal force of the company.





Women at the Stovekraft factory in Bengaluru

