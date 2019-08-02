A
FinTech

PhonePe clocks 335M transactions in July, hits annual TPV run rate of $95B

According to the company, PhonePe’s TPV run rate has grown nearly five times in the past year. Over the past few months, the fintech firm has been aggressively investing in expanding its offline network.

Tarush Bhalla
2nd Aug 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Bengaluru-based PhonePe on Friday said that it has achieved an annual TPV (total payment volume) run rate of $95 billion. In addition to this, the fintech major clocked close to 335 million transactions in the month of July this year.


According to the company, PhonePe’s TPV run rate has grown nearly five times in the past year, since crossing the $20 billion mark in June 2018.

 

It has attributed this growth to the expansion in its merchant network, both online and offline. Over the past few months, PhonePe has been aggressively investing in expanding its offline network.

 

Earlier, in June this year, PhonePe said that it has an offline merchant base of over five million. This is a strong increase from January 2019, when the total offline merchants on the platform stood at one million, which crossed three million in April.

 

This year, PhonePe was also seen investing in marketing activities. It was the official co-presenting sponsor for the TV broadcast of VIVO IPL 2019 and the official co-presenting sponsor for the TV broadcast of ICC World Cup 2019.


phonepe
Also Read

Flipkart-owned PhonePe receives Rs 698 Cr infusion from parent company


 Speaking on the milestone, Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder PhonePe said,


"We are thrilled by the rapid adoption of PhonePe services across India. Last month alone, the PhonePe app was used by 60 million users. This is both very exciting and very humbling for our company which launched less than three years ago.”   

 

At present, PhonePe claims to have over 150 million users and is accepted across 50 lakh merchant outlets nationally.

 

It registered its wealth management division in December last year. Further, in March, PhonePe launched its wealth management business in partnership with two asset management companies (AMCs) - ICICI Prudential and Aditya Birla Sun Life, offer equity linked savings schemes (ELSS) to help people save taxes under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. 



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

WhatsApp to roll out payments service in India later this year

Also Read

Top 5 payment gateways that offer secure online payments


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding Alert] Veri5Digital raises $2 million in Series A round from Khosla Ventures

by Sampath Putrevu

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startup ecosystem raises $243.5M, Faasos' Rebel Foods bags maximum funding

by Debolina Biswas

Ninjacart likely to get new investment from Walmart soon

by Thimmaya Poojary

Gaming platform Paytm First Games to raise $25M

by Apurva P

Engineering students create device with a nose for stale shrimp at the Smart India Hackathon

by Tenzin Norzom

K-Startup Grand Challenge 2019: Meet the 4 startups from India that are all set to fly to Seoul

by Jerlin Justus

Partner Events

Date
Sat Aug 03 2019

I4 Summit 2019

Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi
Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon