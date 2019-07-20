Top 5 payment gateways that offer secure online payments

India is rapidly moving towards a cashless economy with digital modes of payment becoming easier and more accessible. However, one of the major challenges that startups and entrepreneurs continue to face till date is security when it comes to online currency transfers. From money transfer to making payments through mobile or doing a foreign currency transfer, payment gateways are enabling safe and secure transactions across businesses.





From running an exciting startup to building a robust and consumer-facing business, choosing the right payment gateway is the supplement that any business requires to aid cash flow.





Here’s a list of the top five payment gateways in India that provide safe, secure, and speedy online transactions across sectors:





1. ATOM Technologies





Fintech company Atom Technologies caters to all payment processing requirements right from interactive voice response (IVR), internet, and mobile-based applications. It is one of the only IVR-based transaction processing platforms that enables debit card/direct debit account-to-account transfers.

Atom’s online payment gateway platform offers various solutions for processing transactions. Its payment gateway is integrated with 50+ banks and 256+ payment options offering transactions through all major credit cards, debit cards, IMPS, etc. Its robust set of capabilities are devised to aid both startups and established businesses to grow revenue, alleviate risk, and safeguard customers’ data.





2. CCAvenue





CCAvenue is one of the biggest payment solutions providers in India as nearly 85 percent of Indian ecommerce merchants avail its services. The key features include 100+ payment options, multiple currency processing, iframe Integration, real-time payment collection, in-app integration, PhonePay (CCAvenue’s IVR solution), immediate mobile payment service (IMPS), audit and analytics, and large window for on-boarding.

3. PayUmoney





PayU provides state-of-the-art payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology. The company aims to create a secure ecosystem that enables anyone to make or receive payments, bringing convenience and trust through technology. It claims to offer each feature with a hassle-free customer service experience.





4. BillDesk





With a vision to create a one-stop destination to make all payments, Bill Desk keeps track of bills, informs of due dates, eliminates the hassle of writing out cheques and standing in queues, and gives the freedom and ability to pay with just one instruction to your bank. The company states that is committed to implementing innovative solutions for simplifying payments and collections and translating the opportunities offered by the internet into actual customer delight through efficient payment and collection services.





BillDesk is focused on providing a compelling value-add service that simplifies bill payment and management for the advantage of customers, deliver on reliability, efficiency and performance and, most importantly, affording a secure zone where customers can transact with confidence.





5. Obopay





Obopay offers businesses a unique, integrated processing money solution architecture platform that is capable of linking multiple participants into a transaction network by adapting to a variety of money enterprise management system with digital business payment technologies. It provides merchant payment platform for a variety of corporate money solutions. Its digital payment business solution services product enables seamless on-boarding of the digital payment software platform to help manage real-time mobile money payment solution processes across multiple access digital money transformation channels.





With mobile client interfaces across multiple channels, Obopay’s digital lifestyle solution maximises customer reach and allows users seamless mobile financial solutions to send and receive money, pay bills, and buy goods and services.



















