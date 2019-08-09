Dineout acquires Delhi-based foodtech startup Binge Digital

Noida-based dining out and table reservation platform Dineout announced the acquisition of Binge Digital, a Delhi-based foodtech platform that helps restaurants upsell and increase ticket size with the help of analytics and video menus.

In a statement, the company said that this acquisition comes as a strategic move in line with Dineout’s latest product announcement Dine-In.





Dine-In is a digital menu product which enables variable and dynamic pricing for the restaurant industry utilising data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), allowing customers to view digital menus with images directly on their phone and to place an order with just a tap.

Ankit Mehrotra, CEO and Co-founder, Dineout, said,

“We are happy and excited to announce the acquisition of Binge Digital which through its cutting-edge technology will enable us to bolster our product portfolio, especially the newly launched digital menu product – Dine-In. We will start offering this product eventually across all the cities we are present in over the next few months.”

The company claims that Dine-In is one of a kind product, which is integrated with the POS system enabling restaurants to identify customers, their ordering patterns and suggest food and drinks based on the same and this acquisition will help to strengthen it further, it added in a release.





The founding team at Dineout





This is Dineout’s fourth acquisition after inResto, Gourmet Passport, and Torqus to further accelerate the platform's capabilities and revolutionise the dining-out industry.





“We believe in creating cutting-edge technology to connect restaurant businesses and customers in ways that will revolutionise the restaurant industry. The same commitment was echoed by Dineout team and we are happy to be a part of India’s largest dining out and technology solutions platform,” said Prakhar Agarwal, Co-founder, Binge Digital.





“Our digital video menu showcase has helped our partner brands increase the sales of their lowest selling product by 25 percent,” he added.





Binge Digital’s founding members Naman Jain, Prakhar Agarwal, and Preksha Singla have joined the Dineout team. This transaction includes Binge’s technology, intellectual property, domain expertise in AI and Machine Learning (ML), and analytics data management.

Binge is currently operational at 90 outlets across New Delhi offering online video content, marketing, and a pre-order system with brands like Café Delhi Heights, Ek Bar (Olive Bars), Local, Vault Café (Big fish ventures) utilising their services.

Dineout is present across 17 cities with plans to expand to 20 by the end of this year, and over 40,000 restaurant partners and recently announced the launch of inResto 2.0 and Dine-In as part of its expanding product portfolio.

Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Vivek Kapoor, Sahil Jain and Nikhil Bakshi, Dineout was acquired by Times Internet Limited in April 2014.









