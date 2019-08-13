A
Social Enterprise

Hyderabad-based startup fashions handcrafted, sustainable footwear with changeable straps

Hyderabad-based Murtle Modular Fashions promotes sustainability by making footwear with changeable straps. Bootstrapped for a long time, it partially closed an angel round of Rs 50 lakh recently.

Aakanksha Madhavaram & Tenzin Norzom
13th Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

There is no denying the fact that footwear is a necessity. The concept of footwear began in a primitive way, with grass covered in cloth, and wrapped around the feet. Today, footwear is an essential part of the fashion industry and an accessory you simply cannot do without. 


Most people, however, are not aware of the environmental effects of the material used in making footwear. India alone produces 2,065 million pairs of footwear, according to a study conducted by Microsoft. Around 1.10 million people are engaged in the footwear manufacturing industry and 95 percent of the entire produce is consumed by Indians


To make matters worse, there is no restriction on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in this sector. Consequently, India is the second-largest market for footwear. 


And herein lies a loop of unending consequences. More consumption translates to more waste - 62 million tonnes of waste is generated annually in India. Of this, less than 30 percent is treated and the remaining end up in landfills to decompose only in 40 to 50 years. All this waste, when poorly managed, is hazardous to health and is a major cause for respiratory problems and cancer as well.


Addressing this problem in a sustainable manner is Murtle Modular Fashion, founded by Shashank Pawar, that designs sustainable footwear, which is both efficient and stylish. Sold under the brand name Murtle and targeting the environmentally conscious lot, they are made using a soft and light-weight cork as footbed that can be paired with changeable straps.


Thus a Murtle user reduces waste by 80 percent, according to the company. If adopted by everyone, waste that comes from footwear itself can be brought down by 80 percent.


“We want to be a daily footwear brand but allow customers to upgrade them. The changing straps make sure that our customers don’t lag behind on the fashion quotient,” Shashank Pawar, tells YourStory. 


Murtle Modular Fashion

Founder Shashank Pawar

Also Read

This organisation is helping farmers in Bihar boost their income through agroforestry


The founding story


Shashank set out on his entrepreneurial journey during his years at National Institute of Technology, Warangal, as a student of mechanical engineering. He made quirky T-shirts and branded them Whoz High.


This first venture took off and eventually became the official merchandise partner for the film Baahubali, and was also worn by the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal while he was campaigning for his first general election. 


“The success convinced me to innovate further in the fashion industry. But then, over a period, I realised that while as we sell more, we were generating more waste as well,” notes Shashank. 


Recognising this, he shifted his focus to the idea of changeable straps. After two-and-a-half years of research, Murtle’s product was finalised. 


Also Read

How this family startup is tackling the plastic menace with stylish and eco-friendly bags


Walking towards sustainability 

 

Murtle Modular Fashion’s footwear, while sustainable, can be customised to the user’s choice with the help of multiple replaceable straps (made of biodegradable materials like white cotton). 


“Once worn out, we replace the outsole and give it to customer hence preventing the sole from ending up as landfill. We are closing the loop from sale to disposal,” says Shashank. 


The product price ranges from Rs 999 to 1,999 a pair while each extra strap costs around Rs 200. The slightly higher price, the company says, is because of the cork base which is similar to the one used in Birkenstocks (priced not less than Rs 6,000).


It also employs grassroots artisans for handwoven fabrics straps and wants to ensure fair wages.


Murtle Modular Footwear

Murtle footwear with changeable straps

Also Read

The need to re-look at adolescent welfare programmes in India


Murtle has sold over 2,000 pairs of footwear to date. Apart from the Murtle’s own ecommerce platform, it is available on Amazon and other select sustainable cafes. Next year, the company is looking forward to selling 5,000 pairs. But the changeable strap is yet to be patented.  


The team is also planning to launch a range of men’s footwear soon. “A lot of men have expressed interest in buying the product. Hence, the initiative is purely based on market demand. In order to satisfy this, we have pitched for money on the crowdfunding platform, Fuel a Dream,” says Shashank. 


Some events where the company had earlier set up pop-up stores, including the Makers Market in Hyderabad and Soul Sante, held at Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru. Its customers were all praise for the product. Rashmi Tyagi said, “such a heavenly concept” and appreciated the creative efforts towards reducing waste.


Bootstrapped with an initial investment of Rs 30 lakh, the company partially closed an angel round of Rs 50 lakh led by investor Rajesh Pandit, the Managing Director of Global Workplace Solutions for CBRE in India. 


Next month, the startup will be launching a range of straps made solely from stained clothes that people have discarded. In this practice, Shashank believes companies can be more cooperative. 


He says that “a lot of manufacturing house create waste in terms of cut fabrics. They can send it to us and we can make designs and send it out to customers as straps.”


At a time when the threat of climate change is looming over the planet, sustainable products like Murtle's could be a small step towards fighting it. If more organisations work for a circular environment, we can perhaps buy ourselves some more time on this earth.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Fabric of change: how this 18-year-old turned industrial waste into a tool for women empowermen...

Also Read

How Vidisha Baliyan defied all odds to ace the Deaflympics and Miss Deaf World 2019


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Aakanksha Madhavaram
Tenzin Norzom
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

WATCH: Degreed is helping corporations reskill their employees by bringing a fresh approach to learning

by Vishal Krishna

Independence Day 2019: Improving women’s higher education is key to India becoming a $10T economy

by Nisha Holla

Independence Day 2019: Urban development key to drive India towards growth

by TV Mohandas Pai

Reliance Jio rolls out freebies for startups; Why Indian startups are taking to venture debt funding

by Team YS

Confused where to study? This startup lets you zero in on the best foreign university

by Apurva P

[Techie Tuesday] A reluctant engineer who went on to build tech products before their time - the story of Ramki Gaddipati of Zeta

by Debolina Biswas

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore