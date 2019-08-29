A
Transportation

MG Motor India ties up with Delta Electronics for fast-charging stations for EVs

Delta will install AC chargers in private vehicle parking locations such as homes and offices enabling MG customers to charge their EVs free of cost.

Press Trust of India
29th Aug 2019
MG Motor India on Thursday said it has tied up with Delta Electronics India to establish fast-charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs).


As part of the tie-up, Delta will install AC chargers in private vehicle parking locations such as homes and offices enabling MG customers to charge their EVs free of cost as per their convenience.


The move comes ahead of the launch of MG Motor's ZS EV in India next year. The model is currently on sale in the UK, Thailand, and China.


"Our partnership with Delta is another aspect of our commitment to help us (the company) pioneer and further develop the ecosystem for EVs in India, months ahead of the scheduled launch," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said in a statement.


EV Charging Stations
The partnership expands our infrastructure push for EVs in both slow and fast charging segments, he added.


The upcoming launch of MG ZS EV next year is aligned with the government's objective to bring more EVs on the road in India. It has crossed around 1,000 orders within two weeks of its launch in the UK.


"As EVs have been greatly promoted by the government, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market from charging infrastructure perspective and will continue to provide innovative solutions to EV users," Delta Electronics India Business Head (Energy Infrastructure Solutions) Niranjan Nayak said.


MG Motor India currently sells Hector SUV in the country.


French auto major Renault on Wednesday said it will bring electric vehicles (EV) to India by 2022, but wants the government to aggressively develop ecosystem "before any forced" launches in the country.


Stating that India is still not equipped with the ecosystem for EVs, Renault India Operations Country CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said launching EVs now and "having the cars in the garages makes no sense".



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Press Trust of India

