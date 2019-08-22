A
Transportation

Still evaluating feasibility of launching EVs in India, says BMW

The company, which introduced the all-new 3 Series sedan in the country, said it has the required technology and products, and is watching the space carefully for entering the electric mobility space in India.

Press Trust of India
22nd Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

German luxury automaker BMW on Wednesday said it is still evaluating if it should launch an electric car in India as the ecosystem for launching such vehicles remains "ambiguous and uncertain" in the country right now.


The company, which on Wednesday introduced the all-new 3 Series sedan in the country, said it has the required technology and products, and is watching the space carefully for entering the electric mobility space in India.


"Specifically in India, there is a lot of ambiguity on how this transition (towards EVs) is going to take place. There are lot of grey areas right now," BMW Group India President and Chief Executive Officer Rudratej Singh told PTI.


Electric Vehicles
Also Read

[Funding alert] Electric vehicle startup SmartE raises Rs 100 Cr in Series-B funding


The infrastructure build up for the ecosystem that is essential for EVs or any new technology is ambiguous and uncertain, he added.


"We will watch that space very carefully," Singh said.


He said BMW is already doing some pilots in the country with i3 electric cars in various metro cities. The company has been studying the feasibility of launching i3 electric car in India.


"We are testing waters," Singh said, adding that finally it is the customer who decides when the company should get into the vertical.


The Indian government also has a target to achieve six to seven million sales of hybrid and electric vehicles by 2020 under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP). 


The NEMMP 2020 is a national mission document providing the vision and a roadmap for faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country. 


Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman encouraged electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and adoption in India during her maiden Budget speech. This includes a reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12 percent to five percent,  exemption of customs duty as well as additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loan for purchasing EVs.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Niti Aayog’s emobility plan: only electric vehicles to be sold by 2030


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

Amazon inaugurates its largest campus in Hyderabad

Sujata Sangwan

100 outlets and Rs 40 Cr revenue in 2 years: Frozen Bottle’s milkshake revolution

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
The making of India's fastest unicorn Udaan; Amazon opens world's single-largest campus in Hyderabad
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Mobile data price down by 95 pc, revenue up 2.5 times in 5 years: TRAI

Press Trust of India

Hacker at 10, entrepreneur by 14: meet Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar

Ramarko Sengupta

10 inspirational quotes from PM Narendra Modi to inspire the youth of India

Tanvi Dubey

[Jobs roundup] Want to help manage homes and properties? Check out these openings in the proptech sector

Apurva P

This husband-wife duo’s IoT-based startup helps you track and reduce water consumption at home

Sindhu Kashyap

How to build trust with your employees, the Udaan way

Team YS

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore