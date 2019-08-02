A
App

Gaming platform Paytm First Games to raise $25M

The portal is planning to use the funds to invest in its technology and for building e-sporting events. Paytm First Games also plans to add more games for its users and double its current team size of over 150 people.

Apurva P
2nd Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Gaming platform Paytm First Games is in talks with investors to raise $25 million. Paytm First Games is a joint venture between Alibaba Group’s AGTech and Paytm. It offers social and casual games on Paytm’s app. 


The portal is planning to use the funds to invest in its technology and for building e-sporting events. It also plans to add more games for its users and double its current team size of over 150 people.


paytm first game


In a company statement, Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Paytm First Games, said,


“The platform has grown multifold in the last one year. We now have about 30 million users on our platform with half of them being monthly active users. On our paid games, people spend around Rs 4,000 on games like Rummy, while the spends are to the tune of Rs 400 in fantasy league, etc.”


Launched in 2018 as Gamepind, the gaming platform was recently renamed to Paytm First Games as part of Paytm’s efforts to offer a clutch of services under its paid subscription plan Paytm First. 


According to the company, registered users can play games and quizzes on Gamepind to win Paytm cash, movie tickets, flight tickets, among other things. 


It claims to offer more than 300 engaging games including the popular ones like fantasy cricket, fantasy kabaddi, fantasy soccer, rummy, battle center for games of skill, 8 ball pool, ludo, and live quiz.


Last year, the platform received a total investment of $16 million from One97 Communications and AGTech to expand operations. Further, Paytm also stated that the platform offers over 100 high quality casual and real money games to the users.


In May this year, the platform had announced that it has garnered over 30 million registered users, in just a year of its launch. 


According to the statement, the company currently has an annual revenue run rate of $50 million.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Paytm forays into mobile entertainment space with Gamepind

Also Read

Paytm's gaming platform Gamepind claims to have more than 30 M users


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding Alert] Veri5Digital raises $2 million in Series A round from Khosla Ventures

by Sampath Putrevu

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startup ecosystem raises $243.5M, Faasos' Rebel Foods bags maximum funding

by Debolina Biswas

Ninjacart likely to get new investment from Walmart soon

by Thimmaya Poojary

PhonePe clocks 335M transactions in July, hits annual TPV run rate of $95B

by Tarush Bhalla

Engineering students create device with a nose for stale shrimp at the Smart India Hackathon

by Tenzin Norzom

K-Startup Grand Challenge 2019: Meet the 4 startups from India that are all set to fly to Seoul

by Jerlin Justus

Partner Events

Date
Sat Aug 03 2019

I4 Summit 2019

Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi
Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon