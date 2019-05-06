Paytm’s gaming platform, Gamepind on Monday announced that it has garnered over 30 million registered users, in just a year of its launch.





Along with this, the company also formally announced the launch of ‘Gamepind Fantasy Sports’ for cricket lovers and card game enthusiasts.





The payment major also said in a statement, that the gaming platform, currently sees close to 70 million game plays in a month, which has been growing at over 20 percent month-on-month.





Additionally, 95 percent of its user base accesses the platform on mobile, and over 30 percent of users on the platform are female.





Also read: Paytm forays into mobile entertainment space with Gamepind





In the last week of January, last year, Paytm had announced the launch of Gamepind, which is a joint venture with Chinese gaming and entertainment company AGTech Holdings Limited. The mobile platform offers social and casual games on Paytm’s app. Paytm holds a 55 percent stake in Gamepind.





Last August, Gamepind received a total investment of $16 million from One97 Communications and AGTech to expand operations. Further, Paytm also stated that Gamepind, at present, offers over 100 high quality casual and real money games to the users.





Users can play games of Gamepind on Paytm App, Gamepind App and Gamepind.com.





Paytm in a statement also said that Gamepind has partnered with a mix of high quality Indian and global publishers including Gamepix, Famobi and Shoal games to bring popular casual games on its platform.





Speaking on the development, Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Gamepind, said,





“Our goal is to build the largest gaming destination in the country, which not only provides the best games to our users but also rewards them for playing. We have already seen great success with games like Ludo and Snake Wars and competitive skill-based real money games like Trivia and with the cricket world cup coming up, we are excited to launch Gamepind Fantasy Sports. We will continue to strive to innovate and bring more exciting and rewarding games for our users."





According to the company, registered users can play games and quizzes on Gamepind to win Paytm cash, movie tickets, flight tickets, among other things.





Last month, Bengaluru-based payments company, PhonePe also announced it would introduce gaming to the 150 million registered users on its platform, by partnering with online gaming startup Mobile Premier League (MPL).









Also read: A look at the gaming strategy of PhonePe and Paytm, and why it is crucial for the payment behemoths



