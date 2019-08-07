A
Startup

Grofers hires 5,000 employees to cater to increasing demand

Online grocery retailer Grofers has all-women warehouses in Bangalore and will have such storehouses soon in Gurgaon before extending to Kolkata.

Press Trust of India
7th Aug 2019
Online grocery retailer Grofers has hired 5,000 employees in its warehousing and front-end operations to cater growing demand, a top official said on Wednesday.


The online grocery startup is also planning to expand its footprints in the Tier-II cities next year, and will later evaluate whether the retailer will go into the territories of Jammu and Kashmir, the company official said.


"We are growing strong and have added 5,000 employees in the warehousing and front-end operations, ahead of our second Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD) sale from August 10 to 18," Grofers Founder Saurabh Kumar told PTI.


They will mostly be engaged in 15 new warehouses and help increase its delivery staff strength, he said.


"We are also planning to expand in the Tier-II cities next year and then territories of Jammu and Kashmir will be evaluated," Kumar said.


Grofers CEO

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Grofers

Grofers hired around 400 women employees keeping the demand for GOBD, a customer acquisition strategy, in mind, he said adding the retailer has all-women warehouses in Bangalore and will have such storehouses soon in Gurgaon before extending it to Kolkata.


At present, the company has 45 warehouses to feed 16 cities across the country.


"During the first edition of the GOBD sale in January this year, the company had acquired 2.5 lakh new consumers to online grocery shopping. It sold 1.81 crore items worth Rs 207.5 crore," Kumar said.


He said the retailer is expecting to acquire three lakh new customers in the upcoming sale.


Grofers was pursuing profitability by consolidating its operations and focusing on doubling its sales to Rs 5,000 crore in fiscal 2019-20.


Last month, the company raised $10 million as part of its ongoing Series F round from Abu Dhabi-based entity Capital Investment LLC, which is said to be an investment vehicle of the UAE-based Abu Dhabi Investment Group



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Press Trust of India

