Now, shop for cosmetics, healthcare products, stationery on trains: Indian Railways

Now, one can shop on board trains. Starting Thursday, passengers can buy cosmetics, stationery, and other items on some trains at maxiumum retail price (MRP), the Indian Railways said.





The initiative was started in the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway on Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Karnavati Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad, Double Decker Express.





"This service will be available in both the direction with access to digital payment from passengers. This will give opportunity to passengers to buy FMCG products of daily need while commuting," the Railways stated.





Household products, oral care, skincare, haircare products, cosmetics, health-related items, paper products, confectionery, stationery products and other products will be available and sold as per their MRp, it said.





Recently, media reports suggest that Indian Railways is also looking to provide passengers the option of getting head and foot massage during the journey.





Priced at Rs 100, passengers will be able to avail this service from 6 AM to 10 PM daily. In addition, this facility will be made available on a total of 39 trains departing from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, media reports state, adding that during the initial days, the service will be available on trains travelling between Indore and Dehradun, Amritsar, and New Delhi.





Earlier this month, it was also reported that Indian Railways has also introduced special diet food service for health-conscious passengers in some of its trains.

Currently, the service is available in Konkan Kanya Express and Mandovi Express trains.





The Indian Railways is also trying to modernise its catering services. In January, the IRCTC installed an automatic pizza vending machine at the Mumbai Central railway station.This was the Railways' first vending machine installation to deliver pizzas within a few minutes.





In addition to this the Railways has also been working to provide quality food to passengers. South Central Railways send their chefs to hotel management schools, media reports state.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)











