A
Investor

Inflection Point Ventures earmarks Rs 20 Cr to fund 20 startups this fiscal

Over the last 18 months, the Gurugam-based early-stage investment platform has funded 16 startups with an outlay of Rs 19 crore.

Vishal Krishna
8th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Gurugram-based Inflection Point Ventures, an early-stage investment group of 300 angels, has come forward to take Indian ideas global. Founded in 2017 by Sathya Pramod, Mitesh Shah, Ankur Mittal, Dipanjan Basu, Adarsh, Vinod Bansal, Sumeet Kapur, Ananya Tripathi, and Ashneer Grover, IPV has set up a Rs 20 crore fund to invest in 20 startups by the end of this financial year.


So far, Rs 19 crore has already been used by IPV to fund startups and open up their business to its members, who then use the platform and the common term sheet to take a stake in these startups.


Over the last 18 months, IPV has funded firms like Syook, Intugine, GeoIQ, Wishup, and Rene. It is now looking to invest in startups in the space of artificial intelligence, consumer tech, fintech, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and blockchain.


Inflection Point Ventures

Inflection Point Ventures co-founders


Sathya Pramod, Co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, told YourStory,


"We had more than 200 applications last year and we have funded 19 startups.”


He added that the IPV core team is an amalgamation of people who come from different yet related backgrounds.


"We have among us former and current entrepreneurs of successful startups, people who held CXO positions in big corporations, partners at leading PE and VC firms, and those with backgrounds in consulting and banking. We are very demanding of each other as we understand the responsibility entrusted to us by our investors. While we have family offices and seasoned and experienced investors as our members, more than 120 members have made their first angel investment through our platform," Sathya said.


The Co-founder explained how IPV's investment decisions are driven by a commitment call, where the lead IPV member presents their due diligence on the startup to all the members on the platform.


"We developed a unique scorecard that we use to rate all our startups. The IPV team members invest in the startups through the platform on the basis of the recommendation of the founders,” he added. Some of the investors are the C-Suite leaders from Bookmyshow, Tally, and ex-Myntra.


The firm invests in startups that have a validated the idea and are generating revenues.


The IPV platform is open to all startups across the country and is not limited to particular chapters or cities, unlike other angel funds.


Interested startups can write to funding@ipventures.in.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

At the early stage, you invest in people: ZhenFund's Victor Wang on the guiding philosophy of C...

Also Read

WATCH: This Coimbatore-based incubator wants to Cultiv8 an ecosystem to help early-stage startu...



1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

Related Tags

play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

5 hours ago
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

7th August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring worxogo

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

Rabobank, Caspian launch debt fund for agritech startups

by Sujata Sangwan

At AWS Cloud Day 2019, AWS experts discuss how their Cloud solutions can help organisations scale as happy customers agree

by Jerlin Justus

[Jobs Roundup] Looking for the next big domain in data analysis? Become a data scientist with these openings

by Swethavimala.M

Odisha students' IoT device enables you to detect and avoid polluted areas by measuring air quality

by Tenzin Norzom

[Funding alert] News and content app Dailyhunt raises Rs 20 Cr from Stonebridge

by Sujata Sangwan

Practo follows Ola, Paytm, Flipkart and others to launch co-branded credit cards

by Sohini Mitter

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 09 2019

Eximius 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore