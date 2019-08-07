A
Corporate

Intel has trained more than 1.5 lakh people on AI technology in India

India ranks among the top three countries in the world in AI skills and Intel wants to nurture this ecosystem through various programmes.

Thimmaya Poojary
7th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Global semiconductor giant Intel has announced that it has trained more than 1,50,000 developers, students and professors across 150 organisations on artificial intelligence (AI) technology in India over the last two years.


According to Intel, these efforts are part of its commitment to galvanise the AI ecosystem in India and nurturing local talent.


AI
Also Read

Why billionaire investor Vinod Khosla is betting big on AI, 3D printing for the future


Prakash Mallya, Vice President & Managing Director – Sales & Marketing Group, Intel India, said,


“AI is swiftly becoming a reality for enterprises and has found applications across industries. With talent becoming a key driver of competitive advantage, India has an opportunity to tap into its existing pool of mathematicians, statisticians, and programmers and nurture this talent to leverage their skills for analytics and AI.”


Prakash said it has also trained 50 percent of its employees across functions in India on the basic concepts of AI with the goal to have the majority of our employees trained by the end of the year.


India ranks among the top three countries in the world in AI skills, top three in AI research, top nine when it comes to AI specialists, and top 20 on the AI readiness index.


According to experts, the demand for advanced AI-related technologies has the potential to unlock a trillion-dollar opportunity for India.


“Intel recognises that the complexity of bringing AI from model to real-world deployment takes a mix of established and novel hardware and software solutions and is committed to collaborating with the AI community to accelerate discoveries and make meaningful progress in how we use AI to add value to our work and lives,” the company said in a release.


Intel also hosted its premier global AI developer event, the Intel AI DevCamp, in Bengaluru. This conference included an AI developer workshop providing 150 developers hands-on experience using Intel’s AI hardware and software portfolio.


This event puts AI tools into the hands of scientists, developers, analysts and engineers. Besides, it also serves as showcase of innovation being driven in collaboration with other companies.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

AI-based FaceApp takes internet by storm as users rush to see their old-age looks



2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring worxogo

Just Now
play

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

5th August 2019
play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019

Latest Stories

WATCH: This tele case discussion platform is ensuring better healthcare by connecting doctors with each other

by Aishik Purkait

A water-saving air cooler with aromatherapy won Rs 1 lakh at the Smart India Hackathon

by Tenzin Norzom

Gauging extreme temperature and pressure of mining vehicles, this device alerts mine workers, helps avert disaster

by Apurva P

Drivezy bets on the US market, to expand to 10 American cities in a year

by Press Trust of India

China reportedly 'blackmailing' India to use Huawei's 5G infrastructure

by Sohini Mitter

Music streaming app Gaana is looking to break-even in next 4-5 years

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore