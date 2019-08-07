Intel has trained more than 1.5 lakh people on AI technology in India

Global semiconductor giant Intel has announced that it has trained more than 1,50,000 developers, students and professors across 150 organisations on artificial intelligence (AI) technology in India over the last two years.





According to Intel, these efforts are part of its commitment to galvanise the AI ecosystem in India and nurturing local talent.









Prakash Mallya, Vice President & Managing Director – Sales & Marketing Group, Intel India, said,





“AI is swiftly becoming a reality for enterprises and has found applications across industries. With talent becoming a key driver of competitive advantage, India has an opportunity to tap into its existing pool of mathematicians, statisticians, and programmers and nurture this talent to leverage their skills for analytics and AI.”





Prakash said it has also trained 50 percent of its employees across functions in India on the basic concepts of AI with the goal to have the majority of our employees trained by the end of the year.





India ranks among the top three countries in the world in AI skills, top three in AI research, top nine when it comes to AI specialists, and top 20 on the AI readiness index.





According to experts, the demand for advanced AI-related technologies has the potential to unlock a trillion-dollar opportunity for India.





“Intel recognises that the complexity of bringing AI from model to real-world deployment takes a mix of established and novel hardware and software solutions and is committed to collaborating with the AI community to accelerate discoveries and make meaningful progress in how we use AI to add value to our work and lives,” the company said in a release.





Intel also hosted its premier global AI developer event, the Intel AI DevCamp, in Bengaluru. This conference included an AI developer workshop providing 150 developers hands-on experience using Intel’s AI hardware and software portfolio.





This event puts AI tools into the hands of scientists, developers, analysts and engineers. Besides, it also serves as showcase of innovation being driven in collaboration with other companies.





(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)












