[Jobs Roundup] Turn pies into profit by exploring different job opportunities in the baking industry

Over the past few years, there has been a big boom in the baking industry in India. Millennials are also switching their profession to enter the country's dynamic F&B industry. And the rise of celebrity chefs on television and social media has only made it a fancier and lucrative career.





Startups are not far behind. Among the many initiatives, a definite hit has been that of the bakers’ community. A lot of passionate bakers have started to take baking seriously and have opened up opportunities for others too.





According to a report by the IMARC Group, the Indian bakery market has been valued at $7.22 billion. With the immense growth in this space, plenty of opportunities have cropped in the baking industry.





YourStory has curated a list of available jobs in startups that are into baking.





Magnolia Bakery

Purchase Executive

Experience needed: 0-3 years





Handcrafted baked goods provider Magnolia Bakery has earned recognition for its wonderful small-batch baking and unique taste.





The bakery is now looking for a diligent candidate who is well versed with the purchase and store operations. The candidate will be responsible for the regular inspection of products in its stores, and good communication skills is an added advantage.





Talent Leads HR Solutions Pvt Ltd

Assistant Manager – Technical R&D (premixes for bakery applications)

Experience needed: 5-10 years





Talent Leads HR Solutions Pvt Ltd is on the lookout for a candidate who can manage product, process, and packaging development of dry premixes for bakery applications (cake, muffins, cookies, doughnuts), and also provide technical support to business and corporate departments.





Being part of technical R&D, the candidate will have to focus on developing and optimising a process with improved productivity and reduced cost. Additionally, they have to coordinate with the packaging team to develop new packaging formats.





HomeBakers.co.in

Business Development Manager

Experience needed: Fresh graduate





HomeBakers.co.in is an online destination for all home bakers who want to learn and practice baking. The online platform for bakers is looking for a candidate for the post of Business Development Manager. The candidate has to be energetic and amicable with a genuine interest in the baking business. They are looking for someone with experience in social media management and also proficiency in Microsoft.





Pasta Street India

Pastry Chef

Experience needed: 4-9 years





Pasta Street India is looking for a proactive and friendly pastry chef with the efficiency of managing the overall bakery and pastry departments single-handedly. The candidate has to be fully involved in the patisserie operations and be responsible for the hygiene of the products. They should also ensure quality production, preparation, and presentation of the dessert.





Pellagic Food Ingredients Pvt Ltd

R&D Manager (Bakery & Confectionary)

Experience needed: 3-10 years + B.Tech/M.Tech in Food Technologies





Pellagic Food Ingredients Pvt Ltd is looking for a hardworking and efficient candidate who has sharp knowledge of new product development and planning of the food safety management system. The candidate has to regularly review, analyse, and inspect the quality standards and implement good manufacturing practices.





