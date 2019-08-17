A
Startup Jobs

[Jobs Roundup] Turn pies into profit by exploring different job opportunities in the baking industry

If you love baking and want to pursue a technical career in the baking business, here are a few roles you could take up.

Swethavimala.M
17th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Over the past few years, there has been a big boom in the baking industry in India. Millennials are also switching their profession to enter the country's dynamic F&B industry. And the rise of celebrity chefs on television and social media has only made it a fancier and lucrative career. 


Startups are not far behind. Among the many initiatives, a definite hit has been that of the bakers’ community. A lot of passionate bakers have started to take baking seriously and have opened up opportunities for others too.


According to a report by the IMARC Group, the Indian bakery market has been valued at $7.22 billion. With the immense growth in this space, plenty of opportunities have cropped in the baking industry.


Bakery

YourStory has curated a list of available jobs in startups that are into baking.


Magnolia Bakery

Purchase Executive

Experience needed: 0-3 years


Handcrafted baked goods provider Magnolia Bakery has earned recognition for its wonderful small-batch baking and unique taste.


The bakery is now looking for a diligent candidate who is well versed with the purchase and store operations. The candidate will be responsible for the regular inspection of products in its stores, and good communication skills is an added advantage.


For more information, click here.


Talent Leads HR Solutions Pvt Ltd

Assistant Manager – Technical R&D (premixes for bakery applications)

Experience needed: 5-10 years


Talent Leads HR Solutions Pvt Ltd is on the lookout for a candidate who can manage product, process, and packaging development of dry premixes for bakery applications (cake, muffins, cookies, doughnuts), and also provide technical support to business and corporate departments.


Being part of technical R&D, the candidate will have to focus on developing and optimising a process with improved productivity and reduced cost. Additionally, they have to coordinate with the packaging team to develop new packaging formats.


For more information, click here.


HomeBakers.co.in

Business Development Manager

Experience needed: Fresh graduate


HomeBakers.co.in is an online destination for all home bakers who want to learn and practice baking. The online platform for bakers is looking for a candidate for the post of Business Development Manager. The candidate has to be energetic and amicable with a genuine interest in the baking business. They are looking for someone with experience in social media management and also proficiency in Microsoft.


For more information, click here.


Pasta Street India

Pastry Chef

Experience needed: 4-9 years


Pasta Street India is looking for a proactive and friendly pastry chef with the efficiency of managing the overall bakery and pastry departments single-handedly. The candidate has to be fully involved in the patisserie operations and be responsible for the hygiene of the products. They should also ensure quality production, preparation, and presentation of the dessert.


For more information, click here.


Pellagic Food Ingredients Pvt Ltd

R&D Manager (Bakery & Confectionary)

Experience needed: 3-10 years + B.Tech/M.Tech in Food Technologies


Pellagic Food Ingredients Pvt Ltd is looking for a hardworking and efficient candidate who has sharp knowledge of new product development and planning of the food safety management system. The candidate has to regularly review, analyse, and inspect the quality standards and implement good manufacturing practices.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

[Jobs Roundup] Want to work for a bike-sharing startup? Hitch a ride with these openings


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Swethavimala.M

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce platform Shopkirana raises $10M in Series B from Info Edge, Incubate Fund, and others

by Athira Nair

Team Techtrydan gets its moment in the sun with solar-powered device that can light up offices

by Tenzin Norzom

The odds were tough, but I never entertained the thought of failure, says Naseeruddin Shah

by Press Trust of India

WATCH: The week that was - from mapping India’s future to Byju Raveendran’s billion-dollar dreams, and the rise of venture debt

by Vishal Krishna

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Third Wave Coffee Roasters’ Sushant Goel, exploring Kenya, and social media tips from Miss Malini

by Saheli Sen Gupta

[The Turning Point] InMobi co-founder started Yulu to solve a personal pain point

by Debolina Biswas

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore