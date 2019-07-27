[Jobs Roundup] Want to work for a bike-sharing startup? Hitch a ride with these openings

Over the last few years, bike-sharing startups has been increasingly gaining interest for several reasons, not least of which include pricey cabs, traffic snarls, and ease of last-minute commute. Currently, it is a $300 million market in India and new entrepreneurs are venturing into the space every year. And with more startups entering the space, more jobs are created every day.





So if you want to hitch a ride on this exciting journey, there are plenty of job openings available.









YourStory has curated a list of available jobs in bike-sharing starups:





Yulu

Founder’s Staff

Experience needed: 4+ years experience with IIT/IIM/ISB/top global B-schools





Bengaluru-based bike-sharing platform Yulu is on a mission to end first and last-mile commute woes with its bicycles and electric vehicle, Yulu Miracle.





The candidate has to report directly to the CEO and work closely with the co-founders. He/she has to run strategic projects for the company and serve as the primary point of contact for internal and external clients, on matters related to the office of the co-founders.





Additionally, the candidate must work independently on projects, from the beginning till its completion. Also, coordinate the agenda of senior management team meetings, town-halls and all staff meetings.

Vogo

Software Engineer

Experience needed: 3+ years of hands-on experience in backend development





Dockless scooter rental startup Vogo is looking for someone with proficiency in data structures and algorithms. The candidate should be well-versed in programming languages such as Python and Java and Version Control Systems like Git and Mercury.





The candidate should also have hands-on experience with service orient architecture, building and deploying services.

Drivezy

Finance Executive

Experience: 2 to 3 years (post articleship)





Vehicle sharing platform Drivezy is looking for a candidate who could close the financial books every month and prepare the montly TDS and GST liability. The candidate should coordinate with the account team and check and verify all vehicle lease agreement and transactions entered by associates.





Additionally, he should also assist and verify all loan and vehicle-related documents.





Rapido

Digital Marketing Specialist

Experience: One to three years





Rapido Bike app is looking for a digital marketing specialist. The candidate must be an expert in app marketing, Google ads and Facebook ads. His/her key responsibility will involve acquisition planning and strategising digital activities for Rapido. Also, driving mobile app installations through channels.





Bounce

Lead Product Manager

Experience: 5 to 8 years in product management





Product Management at Bounce involves a wide array of responsibilities in the consumer, keyless IOT, supply operations, and data products team. The candidate needs to work closely with data scientists and manage a team of up to five analysts. He/she should be the product owner for demand forecasting, IoT sensor monitoring, and bike reliability. Additionally, he/she should collaborate closely with counterparts in engineering, operations, supply chain and product teams.





(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)







