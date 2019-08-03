[Jobs roundup] Are you good at managing financial accounts? These startup roles may be perfect for you

Financial accounting is crucial for any company’s existence. A financial executive or financial analyst is required to manage revenue accounts, and can be a part of the company's short and long-term business strategies, investments, and other decisions.





A finance executive’s job include keeping track of financial transactions, preparing financial reports, reviewing statements, preparing accounting ledgers and performing various other finance-related tasks.









If you are good with numbers and money, then one of these finance executive openings might help you.





Livspace





Finance Executive





Experience needed: 2-5 years





The candidate will be responsible for document verification of all type of vendors (SP, Category, DP), approval of tax documents (GST, PAN etc), profile approval, triggering issues to concerned VM / admin, and keeping agreements stored properly and accessible (on requirements from finance or legal). They will also be responsible for sales invoicing, stock transfer documentation, DC, E-way bill generation, credit note or debit notes on sales return, keeping track of sales register or stock transfer register (city wise and party-wise), and storing all invoices on specified location with trail of related documents.





Amazon





Financial Analyst





Experience needed: 5 years





The candidate will be responsible for financial reporting and to support monthly profit and loss analysis and financial forecast. The company is looking for someone who can support monthly/quarterly financial closing activity in close co-ordination with business and accounting teams. She would need to facilitate financial review meetings with business groups and work with business managers to ensure effective finance and cost management.





OYO





Finance Executive





Experience needed: 1-3 years





The candidate will be responsible for the resolution of day-to-day queries and managing inventory control, advances or security deposit. S/he needs to have knowledge of MIS and dash boarding preparation, and basic knowledge of tax laws (GST & TDS). The candidate will also be responsible for standardising processes and preparing advance recon, monthly and yearly.





Myntra Jabong





Associate Director- Business Finance





Experience needed: 8-12 years





The company is looking for someone who can analyse key financial metrics, provide value-add analysis, and support to sales or finance management. S/he is required to be proactive in reviewing financial information, identifying exception or inconsistencies, initiating action and follow uping for logical closure. The candidate is required to participate in revenue forecast calls and highlight risk opportunities with appropriate analysis.





Acko





Accounts and Finance Executive





Experience needed: 2-3 years





The insuretech company is looking for a candidate who can be involved in data analysis and data interpretation. S/he will be responsible for MIS, reporting, and supporting business and finance with financial data queries. Functional areas include accounts, finance, tax, company secretary, and audit.





