A
Jobs

[Jobs roundup] Are you good at managing financial accounts? These startup roles may be perfect for you

If you enjoy planning and analysing, are good with numbers, and keen to be part of a startup's journey, here are some job openings that you could consider.

Apurva P
3rd Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Financial accounting is crucial for any company’s existence. A financial executive or financial analyst is required to manage revenue accounts, and can be a part of the company's short and long-term business strategies, investments, and other decisions.


A finance executive’s job include keeping track of financial transactions, preparing financial reports, reviewing statements, preparing accounting ledgers and performing various other finance-related tasks.


fintech


If you are good with numbers and money, then one of these finance executive openings might help you.


Livspace


Finance Executive


Experience needed: 2-5 years


The candidate will be responsible for document verification of all type of vendors (SP, Category, DP), approval of tax documents (GST, PAN etc), profile approval, triggering issues to concerned VM / admin, and keeping agreements stored properly and accessible (on requirements from finance or legal). They will also be responsible for sales invoicing, stock transfer documentation, DC, E-way bill generation, credit note or debit notes on sales return, keeping track of sales register or stock transfer register (city wise and party-wise), and storing all invoices on specified location with trail of related documents.


For more information, click here.


Amazon


Financial Analyst


Experience needed: 5 years


The candidate will be responsible for financial reporting and to support monthly profit and loss analysis and financial forecast. The company is looking for someone who can support monthly/quarterly financial closing activity in close co-ordination with business and accounting teams. She would need to facilitate financial review meetings with business groups and work with business managers to ensure effective finance and cost management.


For more information, click here.


OYO


Finance Executive


Experience needed: 1-3 years


The candidate will be responsible for the resolution of day-to-day queries and managing inventory control, advances or security deposit. S/he needs to have knowledge of MIS and dash boarding preparation, and basic knowledge of tax laws (GST & TDS). The candidate will also be responsible for standardising processes and preparing advance recon, monthly and yearly.


For more information, click here


Myntra Jabong


Associate Director- Business Finance


Experience needed: 8-12 years


The company is looking for someone who can analyse key financial metrics, provide value-add analysis, and support to sales or finance management. S/he is required to be proactive in reviewing financial information, identifying exception or inconsistencies, initiating action and follow uping for logical closure. The candidate is required to participate in revenue forecast calls and highlight risk opportunities with appropriate analysis.


For more information, click here.


Acko


Accounts and Finance Executive


Experience needed: 2-3 years


The insuretech company is looking for a candidate who can be involved in data analysis and data interpretation. S/he will be responsible for MIS, reporting, and supporting business and finance with financial data queries. Functional areas include accounts, finance, tax, company secretary, and audit.


For more information, click here.

Also Read

Personal finance: what changed in the last five years

Also Read

This Gurugram-based fintech startup helps retail investors make money with algorithm trading


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019

Latest Stories

Engineering students at Smart India Hackathon design a bot to ease ICU nurses' work

by Apurva P

[YS Exclusive] How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

by Shradha Sharma

The week that was - remembering Cafe Coffee Day’s V G Siddhartha, and welcoming the Indian startup ecosystem’s latest billionaire: BYJU’s Founder

by Vishal Krishna

The purpose of repurpose: how this artist creates installations from shoes, gloves and golf bags

by Madanmohan Rao

The Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with actor Sagarika Ghatge, the best of local breakfast, Bollywood’s monsoon magic

by Sutrishna Ghosh

How this 18-year-old wants to reshape the restaurant experience with Natasha, his robot server

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Partner Events

Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi
Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore