A
Funding

[Funding alert] Kunal Shah's Cred raises $120M in Series B funding led by Ribbit Capital, Gemini Investments

Bengaluru-based fintech startup Cred has raised its Series B funding with heavyweights like Tiger Global, HillHouse, as well as RTP Global (Ru-Net) as part of the round.

Tarush Bhalla
26th Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

There is no stopping Kunal Shah's Cred. The Bengaluru-based fintech startup has raised close to $120 million (approx. Rs 861.39 crores) as a part of its Series B round led by fintech fund Ribbit Capital, Gemini Investments, as well as existing investor Sequoia Capital (through its fund, SCI Investments V).


With this round of funding, the total valuation of the startup stands at around $450 million.


Confirming the investment to YourStory, Founder of Cred Kunal Shah said that the funds are being used for international expansion as well as to develop newer products in partnership with banks.

Kunal Shah

Kunal Shah, Founder, Cred

Also Read

Kunal Shah finally talks about the story behind his new venture, CRED

The current regulatory filings, at present, show that the startup is raising close to $101.51 million (or Rs 730 crores). However, Kunal said, that in addition to this, the startup has raised another $20 million.


Other investors who are participating as a part of this round include Russian tech fund RTP Global (earlier Ru-Net),  Asia based investment management firm HillHouse, New-York based investment fund Tiger Global, San-Francisco Greenoaks Capital, as well as DF International. 


There is also US-based General Catalyst and Dragoneer, who have participated in this round.


Over the past few months, it has been reported that Cred has been looking to close its Series B round of funding from Chinese investment conglomerate Hillhouse Capital and existing investors, including Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital.


Cred is a members-only app, which gives exclusive rewards for paying your credit card bill in a timely manner. 


It lets credit card holders pay bills through an app, and get a bouquet of benefits via Cred coins and gems. These virtual coins and gems can be redeemed across coffee shops, movie theatres, ecommerce sites, among others.


The startup has partnered with brands such as BookMyShow, Urban Ladder, Airbnb, CureFit, FreshMenu and ixigo among others for rewards, experiences, and upgrades every month. The banks associated with Cred include HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, Axis, among others.


[Update: The article has been updated with the funding amount and other details after speaking to the Founder, Kunal Shah.]



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Founders of Swiggy, Truecaller, and Citrus Pay are among the new, high-profile backers of Kunal...






3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

A month after CCD Founder VG Siddhartha’s demise, his father passes away

Sujata Sangwan

Most expensive divorce? Jeff Bezos may soon lose 'richest man' title as Bill Gates narrows gap

Sohini Mitter

This time, Chandrayaan 2 gives you a closer look at the Moon's craters

Krishna Reddy

On Microland’s 30th anniversary, Kar has a visionary plan for technology to do more and intrude less

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
No challenges, no success - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

On Microland’s 30th anniversary, Kar has a visionary plan for technology to do more and intrude less

Vishal Krishna

WeWork India's holding company pledges shares to raise Rs 200 Cr debt

Sameer Ranjan

This time, Chandrayaan 2 gives you a closer look at the Moon's craters

Krishna Reddy

[Funding alert] AI-powered edtech startup Blackboard Radio raises seed round from Villgro, others

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Singer Sukhbir Singh on top gear, invests in electric vehicle startup eBikeGo

Sameer Ranjan

Amazon launches military veterans employment programme in India

Thimmaya Poojary

Partner Events

Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai