OYO Workspaces forays into Hyderabad with 700-seater Innov8 centre

OYO Workspaces has three co-working brands, Workflo, Powerstation, and Innov8, which cater to the economy, mid-scale and premium economy segment.

Thimmaya Poojary
22nd Aug 2019
OYO Workspaces, the multi-brand managed solutions provider of OYO Group, has forayed into the Hyderabad market with its new Innov8 centre. Located in Gachibowli, it has a capacity of over 700 seats.


OYO Workspaces has three coworking brands, Workflo, Powerstation, and Innov8, which cater to the economy, mid-scale and premium economy segment. It is now rapidly expanding to 22-plus centres with over 15,000 seats across 10 cities in the country.


oyo

The Innov8 co-working centre in Hyderabad

The new centre in Hyderabad offers a meeting room starting at an introductory price of Rs 600 per hour and a dedicated desk starting at a price of Rs 7,999 per month. Apart from private offices, multiple meeting rooms and dedicated spaces for large and small companies, Innov8’s amenities include access to high speed WiFi, complimentary tea, coffee and printer services round the clock, break-out zones, gaming and recreational spaces as well as a multi-cuisine cafeteria.


According to a press release, OYO Workspaces has already received bookings from leading brands and tech startups like Welspun Global, Wenable Technologies, Milkpos Products, Knowledgehut, and Nowfloats Technologies.


Rohit Kapoor, CEO, New Real Estate Businesses, OYO, said,


“With the demand for coworking spaces on the rise in Hyderabad, we will continue to upgrade various forms of real estate and rapidly transform them into efficient, connected and beautiful workspaces.”


Talking about the new centre, Ritesh Malik, Founder, Innov8, said,


“Design has always been a key differentiator for us as well as our focus on building a community of professionals through our in-house networking and community events.”


In July 2019, OYO Workspaces launched its operations with 22+ workspaces, 15,000+ seats across 10 cities in India. Of these, Innov8 is currently spread across seven cities of Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, with 18 centres hosting over 6,000 working professionals. The Powerstation centre in Gurugram has over 1,000 seats while Workflo has four centres across NCR, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with a hosting capacity of over 1,500 seats.


OYO Workspaces aims to expand its presence to over 50 centres across India by the end of 2019.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

