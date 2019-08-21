A
Women Rights

Paytm partners with SHEROES to introduce social community platform for women on its app

Through this partnership with SHEROES, Paytm aims at empowering women with informative content on personal development, career guidance, health, lifestyle, and inspirational stories.

Tarush Bhalla
21st Aug 2019
One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of digital payments brand Paytm, introduced a social community platform exclusively for women on its app.


In a statement, the company explained that this is an interactive social feed where women can engage in topics including health, careers, relationships, cooking, and hobbies while sharing their life stories, achievements and moments with fellow women.


The company has partnered with women’s community platform SHEROES to build this active community.


Paytm
Speaking on this engagement, Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President – Paytm said,


“We have been witnessing significant traction among our users for various content services offered on Paytm Inbox. Building upon this, we are excited to introduce a Social Community Feed, exclusively for women, to interact and engage among themselves. This is an important initiative towards women empowerment as it provides specially curated content and various communities that they can participate in as per their interests.”


This feed is available inside Paytm Inbox, which the company claims is witnessing considerable traction for its newly launched content-based services that includes News, Live TV, Cricket, Entertainment Videos, and Games.


While, Avinash Hindupur, Chief Product Officer, SHEROES said,

“SHEROES is excited to partner with Paytm, building on a shared vision to create more value for millions of women Internet users. SHEROES has been a champion for women using the Internet to craft their growth stories. Leveraging Paytm's depth and reach, millions of women Internet users can now access over 1,000 communities offering advice, a platform for visibility and conversations. This partnership is a strategic step towards our goal of taking the community ecosystem to 100 million women.”


As a part of its initiatives to further expand this offering, Paytm has been partnering with several content-providers, ensuring the best of Infotainment delivered to its users.

 

In addition to this, Paytm Inbox also said that it has registered over 30 million monthly visitors for content-based services.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

