EDITIONS
Startup

Don’t have? Just rent. Meet the 5 startups that are on a mission to disrupt India’s rental industry

Homes, furniture, cars, apparel, accessories…why buy when you can rent? With millennials defining the sharing economy in India, these five rental startups may be in the right place, at the right time.

Sujata Sangwan
20th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The rise of the sharing economy has, apart from the growth of rental services platforms such as Airbnb, Ola, and Uber, led to a change in the Indian mindset. Indians, who have always preferred to own rather than rent (be it homes, cars, or jewellery), have opened up to the idea of renting what they need


According to EY, the global sharing economy, which was worth $3.5 billion in 2012 and growing at around 140 per cent CAGR, touched $115 billion in 2016. By 2020, it is likely to reach $250 billion. Another report, by PricewaterhouseCoopers, reveals that the rental market will touch $335 billion by 2025 globally. India’s rental industry may be highly fragmented, but it forms around 10 percent of the global figure. Reason enough for startups in India to eye a chunk of this very appealing pie!


A bunch of online rental startups have come up, in popular categories such as furniture, electronics, home appliances, cars, and fashion, to cater to the burgeoning demand.


YourStory has curated a list of five startups operating in this space that have adopted different business models and market strategies to stay ahead of the competition: 


The Clothing Rental


Mumbai-based The Clothing Rental rents out haute couture apparel at reasonable rates. Apart from an ecommerce portal, the startup also runs two brick-and-mortar stores in Mumbai. 


The renting platform was founded in 2005 by Shilpa Bhatia, an entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience as a stylist, and public relations, brand building, and business development specialist. She holds degrees in sociology, fashion design, and fashion marketing from SNDT, IED Milan, and Parsons New York


The Clothing Rental

Shilpa Bhatia, Founder, The Clothing Rental, is an entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience as a stylist, and public relations, brand building, and business development specialist.

Started with an initial capital of Rs 10 lakh and 20-30 units of merchandise, The Clothing Rental now has 1,000 SKUs available for renting and purchase. The startup has already delivered to Delhi, Noida, Haryana, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Udaipur, Raipur, Jaipur, and is now eyeing pan-India growth.


“Our USP is offering great products at a great price, with a big smile. We love to help our clients and we make them feel special,” Shilpa says. Over time, the startup has broadened its verticals and currently offers women's wear, men's wear, Indian wear, and western wear.


The bootstrapped venture has more than 1,800 customers across India and 200 monthly customers. It claims to have achieved 100 percent year-on-year growth since the past four years. Its app is available on Android and iOS. 


Ziniosa 


Launched in 2017, Bengaluru-based Ziniosa is a handbag rental portal that lets its customers rent luxury handbags from leading international brands for three, seven, or 15 days, or on a monthly subscription basis. 


Founded by Ashri Jaiswal and Varun Ramani, Ziniosa’s handbag rental pricing starts at Rs 999 with a guarantee of 100 percent authenticity. The bags come with strict quality assurance (QA) and hygiene checks.


Ziniosa

In just 1.5 years, Ziniosa founders Varun Ramani and Ashri Jaiswal attract 1,400 subscribers and a cult following among women in the age group of 20-35 years.

Ziniosa was pre-incubated at NSRCEL, IIM-Bengaluru’s incubation centre, and is also recognised by Startup India. In just 1.5 years, the startup has managed to attract 1,400 subscribers and a cult following among women in the age group of 20-35 years. It stocks handbags from over 20+ international brands, including Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Love Moschino, DKNY, and Ted Baker. It currently delivers to over 20 cities in India, and has a huge customer base in Tier I and II cities


“Each time a customer rents from Ziniosa, they save up to Rs 25,000 while the company makes a profit on every handbag,” the startup said in a statement.


Ashri is a TEDx speaker with a master's degree in engineering management and has worked as a project manager for several years. Varun, an electrical engineer, worked for companies like Philips and Keithley Instruments before the duo decided to start their own venture. 


Ziniosa now plans to expand its inventory and include more products from brands that are highly in demand (Gucci, Chanel, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, etc). The company also plans to fully launch a new service - allowing customers to put their own bags up for rent. This project is currently in beta phase.


Also Read

The startups that let you rent furniture and appliances within your budget


HYPE 


Who doesn't dream of arriving in style in a Mercedes S-Class or a BMW 7? Bengaluru-based Hype, a luxury car rental service, makes this possible. Founded by siblings Raghav and Vijaya Belavadi in 2017, the platform is now operating in seven cities across India, including Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai. It has several partners and thousands of luxury cars in its fleet. 


HYPE

Co-founder Raghav Belavadi' s Hype Technologies offers a range of cars, including BMWs, Audis, Jaguars, and Ford Mustangs, and even has Rolls Royces and Porsches.

HYPE didn't raise any initial seed fund and now aims to raise large capital to develop its own fleet with key partnerships with BMW and Mercedes India


Hype offers a range of cars, including BMWs, Audis, Jaguars, and Ford Mustangs, and even has Rolls Royces and Porsches. It works with an online payment system and offers customisable plans, based on their customers’ needs and demands. Its app is available for Android users.


“The thought behind this brilliant innovation was to provide people with hassle-free bookings of their choice of car without making compromises on quality and delivery,” the startup said in a statement.


ZiffyHomes


Gurugram-based ZiffyHomes, a technology-driven online marketplace for home rental services, lets users rent or let out their homes without brokerage. 


Founded in May 2015 by Sanchal Ranjan and Saurabh Kumar, the startup offers ready-to-move-in individual room, flat, apartment or house for long stays. Owned and operated by Ziffy Technologies Pvt Ltd, ZiffyHomes currently operates only in Delhi-NCR and is looking to expand to other cities. The company says it connects owners to niche, verified tenants, and help them to earn home rentals round the year in addition to trouble-free house maintenance.


ZiffyHomes Team

The ZiffyHomes team offers ready-to-move-in individual room, flat, apartment or house for long stays.

Last August, the startup raised around Rs 82 lakh ($120,000) from Silicon Valley-based accelerator Y Combinator. It was part of Y Combinator’s summer cohort for 2018. The firm also received Rs 2 crore from a group of angel investors, led by Bikky Khosla, angel investor and CEO at TradeIndia.com; and Anirudh Agarwal, Managing Director at Shree Sharda Group; in January 2018.


ZiffyHomes last year acquired two of its rivals– FellaHomes and Nivassa Rental - to bolster its foothold in the Delhi-NCR market.


Fabrento 


Founded in 2016 by Sidhant Lamba, New Delhi-based Fabrento provides access to state-of-the-art furniture for rent at affordable prices with free delivery, setup, and installation. The company is backed by Continental Group, a multinational group having various companies under its flagship with a presence in more than 18 countries. 


Fabrento

Fabrento is currently operational in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Pune.


“The USP of our company is, it not only lets rent you some of the best furniture, but you can also purchase the same if you love it,” the furniture rental startup said in a statement. 


It is currently operational in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Pune.


Apart from Fabrento, Sidhant also runs The Style Stamp, an online platform that enables you to discover, flaunt, and shop fashion and style, curated by its a global community. It also keeps users updated on fashion events happening across India and the world -- from exhibits and previews to runway shows. 



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

From a Gurugram flat to Y Combinator: why customers of furniture rental startup CityFurnish are...




1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

From wealth to well-being: how art benefits individuals as well as communities

by Madanmohan Rao

On Apollo 11 mission's 50th anniversary, a look at how the first moonwalk shaped NASA

by Tenzin Norzom

[Jobs roundup] Want to be a part of the booming tech industry? Try these startup openings

by Tenzin Norzom

WATCH: The week that was - from India’s first polo startup to OYO’s foray into the coworking space

by Vishal Krishna

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with author Amish Tripathi, the best movies on Moon Day, and cycling in the Loire

by Asha Chowdary

Hyderabad startup SkinKraft uses data-driven formulations to give you customised skincare solutions

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi