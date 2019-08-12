A
Retail

Reliance Industries to digitise kirana stores with "New Commerce"

Reliance Industries has data from its retail business and telecom data from Jio, which will help the company enable kirana stores to sell products efficiently.

Vishal Krishna
12th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Reliance Industries’ retail subsidiary Reliance Retail, which pegs the number of kirana stores in India at more than seven million, is readying a technology platform to bring small retailers into its fold as part of its "new commerce" plan. At present, Reliance Retail's revenue  is Rs 130,000 crore - the largest retailer in India so far.


The Indian conglomerate  plans to use AI, machine learning, Blockchain, and cloud computing to help kirana stores become competitive. With this move, it will gain data of 900 million Indians, which will help it become a full-stack data company. Not only will it have B2C consumption data, but it will also have B2B data from kiranas and Jio. YourStory reported this first on May 6.


Reliance Retail has data of 350 million Indian shoppers. With Jio, it has accumulated data of 300 million telecom consumers. Now, with this "New Commerce" move, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a gargantuan plan at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries to go after data, and at the centre of it is a data-based architecture.


ecommerce, reliance, mukesh ambani

Mukesh Ambani

Also Read

Bigbasket builds on B2B business with automation technology for kiranas

"New Commerce is a massive new business opportunity of $700 billion. However, for Reliance, it is the greatest opportunity to promote inclusive growth and shared wealth at the bottom of India's commerce and retail pyramid," said Mukesh Ambani.


According to him, the main purpose of New Commerce is to completely transform the unorganised retail market, which accounts for 90 percent of India's retail industry.


According to the Reliance Chairman's speech, three crore (30 million) merchants and kirana shop owners, who generate direct and indirect livelihoods for over 20 crore people, form the backbone of India's commerce ecosystem.


"These highly energetic and self-motivated entrepreneurs have suffered in recent years because of their inability to invest in technology and infrastructure," he said.


He added that in true Reliance ethos, the conglomerate is working towards enriching and empowering these kirana stores with an end-to-end digital and physical distribution stack. In fact, Reliance is deploying Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and other new technologies on a pan-India basis.


"This tech-enabled partnership will link producers, traders, small merchants, consumer brands and consumers," said Mukesh Ambani.


At present, Reliance Retail operates 7,573 stores with 17 million square feet in space, and a minimum of Rs 9 crore generated per store. It is now looking to go beyond the combined strength and reach of its digital services through Jio, media and entertainment through Network18 (with a reach of 700 million), and Reliance Retail (with a reach of 350 million).


In FY18, Reliance spent Rs 14,070 crore on indigenous suppliers (small businesses) to work with the retail chain. The company has a presence in 4,400 cities and is now going after fair price shops.


Experiments are also on in Andhra Pradesh to cover 5,000 shops across 10 districts with 400 stock keeping units (SKUs) such as staples, food, and apparel. Last year, they covered more than 100 fair price shops.


Now the future is definitely with Reliance.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Bengaluru startup Jumbotail is digitising the kirana store with its wholesale online marketplac...


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

Related Tags

play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

5 hours ago
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

Snapchat parent company sees 40pc growth in India daily active users, sets up office in Mumbai

by Press Trust of India

Paytm claims to have registered over 50M transactions within a year of launching its BFSI payments category

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Online gold loan platform Rupeek raises $30M led by Bertelsmann India Investments

by Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Singer Sukhbir Singh invests in tech-enabled beverage startup LQI

by Sujata Sangwan

Amazon India launches Marketplace Appstore exclusively for sellers

by Debolina Biswas

Growing at a rate of 25 pc Y-o-Y, India hosts more than 450 startups in Agritech sector: report

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore