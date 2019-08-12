A
Tech

Jio subscriber base at over 340 M, ready to kick-start four new growth engines: Mukesh Ambani

Jio, which has amassed over 340 million subscribers in less than three years, is now ready to fire four new growth engines including Internet of Things (IoT), home and enterprise broadband services as well as broadband for SMEs.

Press Trust of India
12th Aug 2019
Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that Jio which has amassed over 340 million subscribers in less than three years, is now ready to fire four new growth engines including Internet of Things (IoT) for the entire country, home and enterprise broadband services as well as broadband for SMEs.


reliance jio mukesh ambani
"Revenue from each of these engines will kick in this fiscal itself," Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said addressing the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) here."


The investment cycle of Reliance Jio is complete, and about Rs 3.5 lakh crore has been invested in high-speed 4G network, he said.


Terming Jio's journey since 2016 as "incredible", Ambani said that India was "data dark" before the entry of Jio into the telecom market.


"Jio has made India data-shining bright. Today Jio customer base stands at over 340 million... The potential for growth is immense and half a billion customers, is now I believe well within our reach," he said.


"India because of you, Jio has not only become the largest operator in India but is the second largest operator in the world on a single platform," he said.


The investment cycle of Jio is now complete, and only marginal investments would be needed in areas to grow capacity, he said adding that this gives the company strong operational leverage and superior return on investments for years to come.


"We are ready to kick start four engines of connectivity revenue for Jio...Internet of Things for entire country, home and enterprise broadband, broadband for small and medium enterprises (SME),' he added.


Just last month, Reliance Jio announced a digital literacy initiative in India, to empower first-time internet users with digital literacy and understanding of the internet.


Jio, in a statement, said it has worked with social media giant Facebook to ensure that modules developed for the new initiative - Digital Udaan -- are relevant for people in various cities and localities, and will also provide train-the-trainer sessions, training videos and information brochures.

Authors
Press Trust of India

