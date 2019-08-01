Refine your dining experience with Dineout's new AI-led digital menu solution

There is no doubt that Dineout, the dining out and table reservation platform, has been a gamechanger in the hospitality industry, reinventing the entire dining out experience for its users. Now the Noida-based startup is set to make things more convenient for its restaurant partners with its latest introduction, Dine-in.





Announced during Connexus 2019, Dineout’s partner celebration event that brought together stakeholders from the hospitality industry, Dine-in is a digital menu solution that utilises data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support variable and dynamic pricing.





​Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO, Dineout





The AI-led service is integrated with the POS system, which will enable restaurants to identify what consumers are ordering, and offer food and drink recommendations to them in real-time. The company claims that this digital menu will not only reduce the table turnaround time, but also increase efficiency, enabling better service, and more consumers for the restaurants.





In addition, the restaurant tech startup is also rolling out InResto 2.0. It’s a software that will seamlessly integrate a CRM with a POS system to provide an end-to-end solution to the daily challenges faced by restaurants





“We are happy to expand our B2B portfolio with the launch of Inresto 2.0 and Dine-in, which will take our mission of revolutionising the dining industry a step ahead. Currently, with 8,000 restaurants on board, we are looking to expand to 20,000 restaurants by the end of this year,” said Ankit Mehrotra, CEO and Co-founder of Dineout, commenting on the latest launch.





Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Vivek Kapoor, Sahil Jain and Nikhil Bakshi, Dineout has been catering to the restaurant tech space with its array of B2B and B2C services. In the process, the company has also been making major acquisitions as it continues to expand its product portfolio.





This includes the acquisition of Gourmet Passport, Bengaluru-based inResto, and Pune-based restaurant management software Torqus.









