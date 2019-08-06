A
Funding

[Funding alert] Robotics deep tech startup CynLr raises Rs 5.5 Cr from Speciale Invest, Arali Ventures, others

Bengaluru-based CynLr, which is building visual object intelligence for industrial robots, has raised seed funding of Rs 5.5 crore. The deep tech startup will use the funds for product research and development, and to drive adoption.

Sujata Sangwan
6th Aug 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

CynLr, a Bengaluru-based robotics deep tech startup building visual object intelligence for industrial robots, on Tuesday announced that it had raised seed funding of Rs 5.5 crore, led by Speciale Invest and Arali VenturesGrowX Ventures, CIIE Initiatives (the technology business incubator of IIM-Ahmedabad), and renowned value investor Dr Vijay Kedia also participated in the round. 


Owned and operated by Vyuti Systems Pvt Ltd, CynLr aims to use the funds for further product research and development, and to drive adoption.


Commenting on the investment, Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner at Speciale Invest, said,


“We believe Vyuti is poised to become the brain and eye for every robotic hand, which would allow it to pick, orient, and place items as reliably as humans, a development that could lead to automation of all warehouse and manufacturing line jobs on earth.”


Vyuti

The Founders of Vyuti Systems: Nikhil Ramaswamy (left) and Gokul NA.

Also Read

[Funding alert] Robotics startup Emotix raises Rs 18.6 Cr led by Chiratae Ventures


Bootstrapped by Gokul NA and Nikhil Ramaswamy in 2015, the startup’s vision is to provide manufacturing companies looking to automate manual labour with a universal machine vision-enabled robot platform that can sense the clutter of the real-world and manipulate objects as well as humans do


Over the four years since inception, the company claims to have executed over 30 custom-engineered, machine vision-based robotic solutions for large manufacturing customers with a 100 percent attempt-to-success rate.


Rajiv Raghunandan, Managing Partner at Arali Ventures, said, 


“We believe that CynLr’s approach of bringing together machine vision and AI will significantly enhance object intelligence for industrial robots, thus paving the way for greater penetration of robotics application across various industry segments.”


CynLr
Also Read

[Tech30] Robotics startup Vyuti Systems generates Rs 1.3 Cr in business with zero investment


Using the CynLr platform, manufacturing customers can rapidly deploy robots without having to worry about custom-designed fixtures and positioning systems that are currently mandatory for every robot's deployment.  


Speaking about the venture, the founders said,

“The ability of robots to understand objects, especially in clutter and randomness, to grasp and manipulate with accuracy has been an elusive unsolved problem in robotics till date.”


Using their proven multi-dimensional image construction and analysis approach, CynLr believes they will solve the robotic object manipulation problem that has been touted as the Holy Grail of robotics by the robotics community. 


“Customers would, for the first time in the history of automation, have access to robots that can reliably replace human beings in handling objects,” the founders added.  


Note: CynLr was one among the YourStory’s list of 30 high-potential tech startups in India in 2018.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Within five months of launching two IoT-powered solutions, HAL Robotics is gaining good tractio...


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

5th August 2019
play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019

Latest Stories

Govt unveils draft ecommerce norms

by Press Trust of India

How Indian tech startups can fill a gap in tech stack building

by Vamsi Mohun

[Funding alert] GoWork raises $53M debt led by BlackRock with co-investment by CLSA Capital Partners

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Bhubaneswar-based biotech startup Prantae Solutions aims to provide affordable diagnoses for pregnant women

by Tenzin Pema

WATCH: Bengaluru-based Modo Edulabs is making robotics and coding easy for kids

by Apurva P

Exclusive with Vinod Khosla; Flipkart to launch free video streaming service

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore