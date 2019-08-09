A
Tech

Students design smart helmet that alerts loved ones of a bike rider's location in case of an accident

At Smart India Hackathon, Team Safety Giants from Maharashtra designed a safety helmet that checks speed, and helps protect bike riders.

Sameer Ranjan
9th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Every year, around 1.5 lakh people die due to road accidents in India. While the government has taken steps to reduce fatalities, there is still much to be done.


Six students decided to tackle the growing number of deaths on Indian roads with their solution that aims to reduce fatalities for bike riders. Team Safety Giants designed a smart helmet that alerts family members on the rider’s location. It also relays various biological parameters back to the family members in case of accidents. They showcased their prototype at the Smart India Hackathon 2019-Hardware edition’s nodal centre IIT Roorkee, which was among the 19 nodal centres for the competition across India. The team won a Rs 50,000 cash prize.


The beginning


The students, all from RC Patel Institute of Technology at Shirpur included Mitesh Patil (20), Bharat Khairnar (21), Suraj Paliwal (22), Pardeshi Divya (21), Rupesh Sonawane (21) and Pooja Kadam (21) – had started working on a similar innovation when they were a part of the KPIT competition in Pune during their third year engineering. All the members are from the telecommunication branch except for Suraj Paliwal, who is studying computer engineering.


“We tried to develop the same project, but couldn’t finish it as we fell short at the presentation. But the lessons learnt were used at SIH for our prototype,” says Mitesh Patil, the team lead.


Team Safety Giants winning the award under Safety and Surveillance category

Team Safety Giants winning the award under Safety and Surveillance category

Also Read

Engineering students present an ocean cleaning device at the Smart India Hackathon, win Rs 75,0...


The smart innovation


Often, in case of an accident, loved ones don’t get the news immediately.


With our smart helmet, family members get details of various parameters - body temperature, alcohol detection, eye blinking, heart rate, and GPS locations. We have mounted various sensors inside the helmet. Parents can use this app to get details of their child whenever he is on a bike. Even if the rider is being rash or riding sideways, family members will be apprised of the extent of the tilt, rashness, etc,” Mitesh says.


Adding more about their innovation, Mitesh says, “We have named the helmet - Free Safety Helmet. If a rider meets with an accident, a text is sent to the family. A list of hospitals near the accident site are also made available to the family to save time, and connect with their loved ones swiftly.”


The second additional innovation the students have added to the helmet is controlling the speed limit. They added another sensor which is fixed near the tyre, and measures speed. Whenever a rider crosses the speed limit, the mechanism kicks into action, and the speed of the bike gradually returns to the set speed limit using the help of an accelerator wire.


Their humble beginnings


The journey to success saw Team Safety Giants encounter innumerable hurdles. There was the pressure to sit for placements after their final year instead of concentrating on this project. “A placement camp was held at our college, and the college authorities wanted us to scout for suitable company jobs. But, we decided to go ahead with the project – a smart helmet instead of looking for a placement.


Team Safety Giants

Team Safety Giants

Also Read

Undergraduate students win Smart India Hackathon 2019 for developing tech using AR and VR


After consulting with their parents, three students (Mitesh Patil, Bharat Khairnar, and Suraj Paliwal) decided to go to Roorkee for the SIH. They arranged their own transportation. Unlike most teams at the SIH that had six to eight members, Safety Giants had only three at the nodal centre. SIH then nominated a mentor, Varsa Bapat, to help the team.


The trio stayed at IIT Roorkee for five days, presented their idea, won an award, and when they finally announced the award to the college authorities, the administration was proud of their success.


While Mitesh discovered the idea, Suraj took charge of software part, Pooja and Divya worked on the application part. Rupesh handled the video and editing, while Bharat took charge of hardware. The technologies used in the project are sensors like heartbeat sensors, accelerometer sensors, body temperature sensors, IR sensors for eyes, etc.


The future looks safe


Just when the trio decided to forego their placement campus and go for SIH, due to some reasons, the placement campus dates also got postponed. So, finally the students sat for their placement and are waiting for their result.


The students also say, that winning the SIH award was a huge morale booster. “We are planning to start our own company, and are right now looking for some funding. Manufacturing these helmets will cost us approximately Rs 1,400 – Rs 1,500 per unit,” says Mitesh.


To instill and foster innovation among students, the Central government started the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) in 2017, and recently concluded the third edition successfully.


YourStory brings to you some amazing young minds and their innovations which solve many of the country’s issues across various streams.



(Edited by Suruchi Kapur-Gomes)


Also Read

Team Kalam’s Dream develops a system to secure data transfer at Smart India Hackathon, wins Rs ...



1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sameer Ranjan

Related Tags

play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

7th August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring worxogo

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

Innovation in design - Creating a paradigm shift in Industry 4.0

by Prof.Nandita Abraham

Dineout acquires Delhi-based foodtech startup Binge Digital

by Sujata Sangwan

English Sikhega India: How Speakwell, an edtech startup is empowering youth with job-focused skills

by Ryan Frantz

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Lendingkart raises Rs 212 Cr in equity round led by existing investors

by Sujata Sangwan

[Podcast] From building Infosys to rolling out Aadhaar: Nandan Nilekani shares his journey

by Anand Daniel

Now fintech startups can get access to 50+ marquee investors. Apply for the FInD programme today!

by Jerlin Justus

Partner Events

Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore