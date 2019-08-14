A
Hospitality

Japan's Softbank eyes Punjab's real estate sector for investment

A high level Softbank delegation, led by MD Hiroki Kimoto, met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who assured them of seamless and smooth investment in the state through its single-window clearance platform, Invest Punjab.

Press Trust of India
14th Aug 2019
7+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Japan's Softbank Group on Tuesday evinced interest to invest in Punjab's real estate sector, with a focus on student housing, through OYO. The Indian hotel aggregator is backed by the SoftBank Group.


A high level delegation, led by MD Hiroki Kimoto, called on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who extended his government's full support for realisation of Softbank's investment plans in the state.

Amarinder Singh assured the delegation of seamless and smooth investment in the state through its single-window clearance platform, Invest Punjab. 


Softbank Founder and CEO

Masayoshi Son, Founder and CEO, Softbank.

Also Read

[Funding alert] US-based fintech firm C2FO raises $200M from Softbank, will explore growth oppo...


The new Industrial Policy, coupled with lucrative incentives and facilities, was facilitating investors in a big way, with over Rs 50,000 crore investment already realised on the ground during the past two years, the chief minister told delegation members, according to an official statement here.


Earlier, briefing the delegation on the various projects, Additional Chief Secretary, Investment Promotion and Industries and Commerce, Vini Mahajan said Punjab had a vibrant real estate sector, with areas around Chandigarh seeing excellent growth. 


Reputed international players were looking at affordable housing, and student and senior citizen housing facilities as a potential investment sector, she added.


Taking part in the deliberations, Lovely Professional University Vice Chancellor Ashok Mittal said they were in advanced talks with Softbank for a potential collaboration for the construction of student hostels, as there was a huge demand for hostel facility for domestic and international students.


Softbank is one of the biggest investors in the Indian startup ecosystem, with approximately 20 per cent of its investments in India-based businesses, the statement said.


Last month, the Japanese investment firm announced that it had received approximately $108 billion in commitments for the planned establishment of its new fund, SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The fund will be used for continued acceleration of the AI revolution through investment in leading tech-enabled growth companies, Softbank said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Paytm’s Japanese foray PayPay rakes up 10M users and 100M transactions within 10 months of laun...

Also Read

SoftBank announces launch of second $108B Vision Fund, investors include Microsoft, Apple


7+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

6 hours ago
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

India smartphone shipments up 10pc to 36.9M in Q2 2019, Xiaomi leads tally: IDC

by Press Trust of India

J&K to host investors meet on October 12 in Srinagar

by Press Trust of India

Flipkart bets on 2GUD to woo value-conscious customers

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Robotics startup Emotix raises $7.5M in Series A from Chiratae Ventures, YourNest, and Bruno Raschle's family office

by Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Doxper raises $4M as part of Series A led by Alkemi Venture Partners

by Sujata Sangwan

Ayushman India: battling superbugs will give the nation independence from a potential health epidemic

by Anand Anandkumar

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore