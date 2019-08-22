A
Funding

[Funding alert] AI-based chatbot Niki.ai raises Rs 2.3 Cr from LetsVenture

According to RoC filings, the Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence chatbot Niki.ai has raised a debt funding of Rs 2.3 crore from LetsVenture.

Sujata Sangwan
22nd Aug 2019
8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence chatbot Niki.ai has raised a debt funding of Rs 2.3 crore from LetsVenture, according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory.


As per the filings, the company has issued 2,30,760 unsecured Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCD) at a value of Rs 100 each. 


Niki.ai has been raising a convertible debt funding since early this year, and received Rs 7.8 crore in February and Rs 3.8 crore between March-May, respectively.


Sachin Jaiswal, Co-founder & CEO, Niki.ai

Sachin Jaiswal, Co-founder & CEO, Niki.ai

Also Read

Unilazer-backed Niki.ai is an AI-based chatbot that simplifies your cab bookings and mobile rec...


Founded in May 2015 by IIT Kharagpur graduates Sachin Jaiswal, Keshav Prawasi, Shishir Modi, and Nitin Babel, Niki.ai is a vernacular conversational platform where users can simply talk to 'Niki' in order to pay their monthly bills, book bus or movie tickets, browse plans, prepaid recharges, find local deals and much more, while its personalisation helps one choose the option best suited for them. 


Backed by Ratan Tata, Unilazer Ventures, and SAP.iO among other investors, with over 4.5 million users (80 percent of whom are living in Tier II, Tier III India), Niki.ai hit a GMV run rate of about $30 million and a revenue run rate of over $1 million in FY18. After adding Hindi language capabilities, it also witnessed 300x growth in Hindi GMV since October 2018, annualised at $40 million.


Owned and operated by Techbins Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Niki.ai last raised $2 million (about Rs 13 crore) in Series A funding in 2017.


In July 2019, Niki partnered with Connect India, a logistics solutions provider, to enable internet users from under-served pincodes of India to manage all their household expenses, online. 


Connect India’s network spanning over 8,000 centers in 20 states provides Niki an access to a large customer base while Niki’s interface, voice capabilities, and vernacular platform creates a revolutionary experience for the non-english speaking population in the country.


The startup also partnered with Cleartrip and OYO to design a bot for hotel bookings.


Note: Niki.ai was one among the companies that made it to the YourStory's Tech30 list in 2015.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Niki.ai clocks 430 pc revenue growth in FY18, aims GMV of $120 M in FY19


8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Small startups with turnover up to Rs 25Cr to get promised tax holiday: CBDT

Press Trust of India

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS

Payment execs laud RBI's move on e-mandate for card transactions

Tarush Bhalla

Hacker at 10, entrepreneur by 14: meet Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
The making of India's fastest unicorn Udaan; Amazon opens world's single-largest campus in Hyderabad
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Zomato takes on NRAI president Rahul Singh, says he is offering discounts like food aggregators

Press Trust of India

Indian card network RuPay to be launched in UAE

Press Trust of India

Govt working towards tabling data protection bill in winter session, says Ministry official

Press Trust of India

Small startups with turnover up to Rs 25Cr to get promised tax holiday: CBDT

Press Trust of India

Payment execs laud RBI's move on e-mandate for card transactions

Tarush Bhalla

Off-road biker CS Santosh launches Recky, an app to connect riders around the world

Apurva P

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore