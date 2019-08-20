A
Funding

[Funding alert] Business execution startup Ally raises $8M from Accel, others

The funds raised will be used to expand the product offering and professional services, and to drive sales.

Tenzin Norzom
20th Aug 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Business execution startup Ally has announced it has raised $8 million as part of its Series A round led by Accel, with participation from US-based seed venture fund Founders Co-op, investment firm Vulcan Capital, and Lee Fixel, former head of Tiger Global Management.


The funds raised will be used to expand the product offering and professional services, and to drive sales.


The startup offers simple interface with embedded Objective and Key Results (OKRs) practices, helping businesses accelerate its performance in terms of alignment, agility, and transparency. Ally stated the services can be adopted by all companies, irrespective of their sizes.


Speaking on the funds raised, Vetri Vellore, Founder and CEO, Ally, said,

“We’re off to a phenomenal start and are nearly doubling revenue every quarter, and we will continue to innovate and enable every business to operate better.”

Founded in 2012, the Seattle and Chennai-based startup serves over 100 companies including Remitly, Slack, T-Mobile, UrbanClap, WellStar Health System, and Armory.


Funding
Also Read

Square Yards Q1 revenue rises 53 pc to Rs 60 Cr

In addition to its core services, the startup also provides training and consulting services and customer service.

“Ally addresses core business challenges in a growing global market. We see more and more businesses focusing on increasing productivity across the organisation, and Ally helps achieve that,” said Abhinav Chaturvedi, Partner at Accel.


Accel has backed over 30 companies including BlackBuck, BookMyShow, Braintree, BrowserStack, CureFit, Dropbox, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, Freshworks, and fintech startup Rupeek, among others.


In January this year, Ally received $3 million in seed funding from the Founders Co-op, Vulcan Capital, and Lee Fixel.


Lee left Tiger Global in March 2019 after working for over a decade, as he expressed intentions to start his own investment firm. The tech investor was also instrumental in backing home-grown ecommerce major Flipkart.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

[Funding Alert] H2O.ai raises $72.5 M in Series D from Goldman Sachs, Ping An

Also Read

[Funding alert] University admissions startup AdmitKard raises $1M led by Australian edtech fun...


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

From an investment of Rs 44,000 to revenues of Rs 5 Cr: how this Pune-based startup helps entrepreneurs with Business Setup

Debolina Biswas

IKEA launches first India online store in Mumbai

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] University admissions startup AdmitKard raises $1M led by Australian edtech fund

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Are Indian startups prepared for data privacy? (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Maersk partners with BlackBuck to help export-import containerised trucking market go digital

Vishal Krishna

Online food platforms to redesign schemes to check deep discounts: NRAI

Press Trust of India

Meet the deep tech startups of Entrepreneur First’s Indian cohort

Debolina Biswas

Linking of user profile with Aadhaar: SC to hear Facebook's plea; issues notice to Centre, others

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] B2B infrastructure tech marketplace Infra.Market raises $3.5M in seed round from Accel Partners

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding Alert] H2O.ai raises $72.5 M in Series D from Goldman Sachs, Ping An

Sindhu Kashyap

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore