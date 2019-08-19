[Funding alert] Kitchen product review startup Mishry.com raises investment from Vir Sanghvi, others

Journalist and food-tech entrepreneur Vir Sanghvi on Monday announced an undisclosed investment in Gurgaon-based product review startup, Mishry.com.





Aiming to bridge the gap between consumers and the right products in the kitchen, the startup said that the funds raised will be used to increase content in the next few months.





Among the first to review products in the cooking and dining space, the startup states that it is a verdict-driven platform that will recommend best buying options in categories like grocery, snacks, dairy products, and kitchen appliances like blenders, microwaves, refrigerators, and air fryers.





Speaking on the investment, Vir Sanghvi, food columnist and Founder of EazyDiner said,





“Reviews are getting more acceptance across the world and more so in the pre-saIe reviews, which are research and expert-driven. While consumers in the tech and auto sectors have enjoyed expert-driven reviews all along, nothing like this existed in the food space.”





The review platform also raised an undisclosed amount as part of its seed round from Rajiv Garodia, Global Head of real-time payment at Visa, and Kiran Shetty, CEO and Regional Head at Swift India - both leaders in the fintech industry.





With over 20 years of experience, Rajiv Garodia was earlier an independent member of the commercial committee at British Council and held key positions at Western Union for 12 years.





Tanu Ganguly, Founder of Mishry.com said,





“Everything we bring into our kitchen has an impact on the health of our family. If we can check the features of a smartphone five times before we buy it - why don't we do the same for the biscuits, juices, or dairy products we buy?”





Founded by Tanu Ganguly this year, Mishry Reviews is a woman-led startup. Tanu was earlier a journalist at NDTV Food and has over 20 years of experience in producing and directing content for TV and digital.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







