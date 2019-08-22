[Jobs roundup] Want to help manage homes and properties? Check out these openings in the proptech sector

Moving to a new place and finding a property have become easier now. Thanks to real estate and proptech companies. The Indian real estate sector is now one of the largest contributors to the country’s GDP.





PropTech industry uses technology to create or renovate services offered in real estate, to buy, sell, rent, develop, market, and manage property in a more efficient and effective way. It is one of those dynamic and exciting industries in the country with more companies emerging in the sector.









If you are someone who likes to manage properties and help sell the same, then these jobs might be suited for you.





Housing.com

Account manager

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate will be responsible for regular onboarding of new clients and servicing of existing clients. They will be also responsible for the entire process of lead management, sales and business development. Their responsibilities will also include ensuring end to end client relationship management and servicing as well as in achieving the sales and revenue targets of the company.





Magicbricks

Sales Trainer

Experience needed: 2-5 years





The company is looking for someone who can train and develop the sales team- to keep a tab on the training schedule, partner with sales teams to evaluate their on job performance and feed them back with what went well and what they can improve. The candidate will also require to create the training calendar for the region/market and timely deliver the relevant training modules.





NoBroker

Senior Associate Manager

Experience needed: 0-4 years





The candidate’s role in the company includes leading a team by demonstrating leadership skills through building teams, driving key process metrics, creating a superlative work culture and bringing strong customer focus. They would require to ensure people synergy and effective communication across teams. The candidate is responsible for process innovation, leading efficiency enhancements with the help of technology and creating a high-output team.





OYO Life India

Senior Manager- Partner Management

Experience needed: 3-5 years





The candidate is responsible for assuring the correct applicability of contractual elements in calculations by generating the data and assessing the same through various analysis. They will also be responsible for understanding the manual ad automated reconciliation system. The candidates are required to provide the support to owners with the appropriate resolutions and get he reconciliation issues resolved by taking appropriate approvals as per SOP and managing owner pay-out visibility.





Square Yards

Area Sales Head

Experience needed: not specified.





The company is looking for a candidate who can handle a team of 10-15 people including Business Development Executives, Business Development Managers, and Portfolio Managers. The candidate is responsible for guiding and motivating the team to achieve sales target and maximising revenue generation and lead closures by using social and public media marketing campaigns. They are required to meet and advise clients on real estate, transaction management and deal closure from sourcing to ROI generation.





