Zoomcar partners with ixigo for self-drive car rentals

Bengaluru-based car rental service provider Zoomcar announced on Tuesday it has tied up with ticketing and travel portal ixigo for a product partnership. Through this partnership, users will be able to avail Zoomcar's services through ixigo's platform.









Greg Moran, Cofounder and CEO of Zoomcar, said in a press release:





"At Zoomcar, we are determined to make shared mobility services easily accessible and available to the users. To the same end, we are glad to partner with ixigo and offer our self-drive option to its large pool of users. Such collaborations, we believe, will pave the way for the mainstreaming of alternative mobility services, ensuring that users get a seamless experience."





As an inaugural offer, users will be able to avail zoomcar on ixigo's platform at a discount. In fact, Zoomcar is further planning other initiatives with ixigo.





Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder, ixigo, said:





"Indian travellers are increasingly opting for a holistic and exclusive vacation experience making on-demand car rentals one of the biggest travel trends of the year. We are confident that through our in-app partnership we will provide our users a seamless booking experience right from planning a trip to making it easier for them to explore vacation spots and the areas nearby."





ixigo currently caters to 130 million plus user base, facilitating 200 million monthly travel searches. Through this strategic partnership, Zoomcar will be able to tap into ixigo's user base and increase its self-drive business. The Bengaluru-based startup said it is engaging in API-based product partnership with large distribution companies and shape new demand dimensions for exponential growth.





In a recent development, ixigo said it had clocked over Rs 113.5 crore in net revenues in FY19. With this, the firm states that it is on path to achieve profitability this financial year (FY20).





Last year, Zoomcar raised $3.6 million ( approx Rs 25 crore) in debt fund from Trifecta Venture Debt Fund.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)








