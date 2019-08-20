Are Indian startups prepared for data privacy? (and other top stories of the day)

Have you ever wondered what happens to all that data you so readily share on your apps and networks? Very often, it ends up in the hands of third parties and companies that use it to analyse your online habits. The Indian data protection law is yet to come in to force, but lawyers believe that it is going to be as stringent as the GDPR. And ever since the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the right to privacy being deemed “a fundamental right”, the focus on data protection to enhance citizen safety and security has increased. Are startups ready?





Who owns our data









The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) also warned food aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, Nearbuy, Dineout Prius Heights, EazyDiner, and Magicpin of nationwide protests if they continue with their practices and schemes.













Digital locker startup ezeDox ran into some hard times when the apex court ruled against Aadhaar being mandatory for KYC authentication by private firms. In this video interview, Co-founder Veerendra Mishra explains how the startup pivoted into B2B SaaS by helping manufacturing firms go paperless.





The Co-founders of Ezedox









Launched in 2015, Gurugram-based Faad Network helps early-stage startups raise capital. In a conversation with YourStory, CEO Aditya Arora talks about why startups need more early-stage mentorship and funding guidance, and what the investment firm aims to do by 2020.





Faad founders Karan, Aditya, and Dinesh









As Head of Program Management in Search, Assistance & Intelligence at Microsoft India, Sapna Grover is passionate about the application of Intelligence and Assistance to help people in a time of information overload.













IKEA officially launched its first online presence in India catering to the Mumbai market, which will operate in parallel to its offline operations. Terming this as new retail direction, IKEA will focus on both digital and physical formats. While Mumbai will have smaller format stores, the big format one is located in Navi Mumbai.













Since 2008, the United Nations has observed August 19 as the World Humanitarian Day to advocate for safety and security of humanitarian aid workers around the world, whose contributions are often dimmed in the big picture. This year, we pay special tribute to women humanitarians and the huge difference they make for millions of women, men, and children in urgent need.













Sunil Robert Vuppula, Chief Marketing Officer at the California-based IT company Digitate, has made it his life’s mission to inspire people in distress. The author of two motivational books gives impactful talks to young adults and organises transformational programmes at East Jersey Prison.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



