Stuck in the ‘wear-it-once’ culture? With Date The Ramp, you can rent designer fashion in a hassle-free manner

Are you longing to wear a designer gown for your friend's wedding but can’t afford the Rs 9.5 lakh price tag? Have you been eyeing that glitzy and expensive clutch but are hesitant to pay for it since it will only clutter up your closet after you use it once or twice?





Today, that’s the conundrum of many modern women. As part of the ‘wear-it-once culture', designer wear with hefty price tags, which is out of reach for a majority of the population, only come out on special occasions. It’s frustrating to spend a lot of time and money on the perfect dress, only to wear it once and then have it banished to the back of the closet.





Moreover, access to authentic wear is limited and there’s no strong distribution network in India. So, people flock to local boutiques to get replicas of this designer wear, as they can't afford the actual piece.





But the good news is that the online fashion and designer garment rental space is growing in the country, and gaining access to authentic designer outfits and accessories is easier now, thanks to startups like Date The Ramp.

Members can rent authentic designer wear

Founded by Chinmoy Panda in 2017, Date The Ramp is an innovative designer wear platform that promotes sustainability and the sharing economy.





“Our aim is to make designer fashion accessible to women. For women, our service is the most hassle-free way to never repeat their outfit for an occasion and stop worrying about maintaining it. We want them to experience authentic designer fashion, get experimental and explore facets of themselves,” says Chinmoy Panda, CEO.





Started as an online platform, they are setting up physical retail stores in 12 cities across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Ludhiana.





Date the Ramp also has the world’s largest fashion rental store at 12,500 square feet carpet area in New Delhi and Mumbai, which showcase trendy Lehenga, Gowns, Sarees, Indo-Westerns, designer, Jewellery, clutches and other accessories.





The business has one of the largest collection of designer wear from 1000+ designs from over 100 Indian and global designers such as Amit GT, Anushree Reddy, Gaurang Shah, Jayanti Reddy, Mandira Wirk, Manoj Agarrwal, Nikhil Thampi, Rabani and Rakha, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Ridhi Mehra, Vikram Phadnis, Zara Umrigar, among others.





An exclusive platform for members

Date The Ramp promotes exclusivity through membership which is free, but subject to approval. Members get access to retail units in all cities, and can consume the service in any of the serviceable cities.





Each member is assigned a dedicated Member Relationship Executive who helps them choose what suits them best. You can book an outfit or accessory with free delivery and pickup for a usage period of 3 days, which is extendable at a minor cost. Free alteration and customisation are available, subject to the garment.





There is no security deposit, booking fee, cancellation fee or damage penalty, and you can book up to three months in advance, so that you don’t have to hustle at the last moment on your big day. They also provide you with invites to exclusive fashion events in your city.





Binita Lama says, "Thank you Date The Ramp for making my first anniversary beautiful with the beautiful designer ethnic wear, just made my day special. Everyone loved the designer wear, great fabric and great design, the designer feel was just awesome. Loved it totally. Your special gift just added more value to the lovely experience. Shine on!"

Another customer, Jazmine Beton. S, says, "Date The Ramp is an amazing fashion service. Every time I have ordered anything from their website, they have never let me down, both in quality and service. Their collection is so beautiful, and they are so quick to respond to any queries you may have. I love how they pack and send you your order in this beautiful box and are always on time."

Top-notch hygiene and maintenance infrastructure

Date The Ramp also takes care of maintenance and hygiene of the garment so that it’s as good as new for each consumer. This involves investing in high-tech dry-cleaning equipment from Sweden and India, eco-friendly chemicals from Germany and India, and having an in-house hygiene infrastructure that triple-checks for quality.





Date The Ramp has 3000+ customers till date, most of whom are online customers, with the highest conversion in retail. Going forward, they plan to increase consumption in tier 2 cities where reach is limited, and looks forward to activating their retail presence in 14 more cities by 2020.

