These students built implantable devices for early cardiac arrest detection

As part of the Smart India Hackathon 2019 hardware edition, two groups of students presented implantable devices to predict cardiac arrests ahead of time. Teams Dream Rushers and Heart Warmers presented their innovative devices under the theme ‘Early Cardiac Arrest Detection’ at Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur. Each team won Rs 1 lakh cash in prize money as well.





Dream Rushers





The ‘Early Cardiac Arrest Detection’ required the students to design and present an implantable device for cardiac arrest and detection. Team Dream Rushers from Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College, Puducherry, presented an entrench gadget - an indigestible pill made of biomedical sensors. The pill tracks the body’s temperature, pH level, and heart rate.





"Using these three parameters, we can predict the heart attack before nine minutes. So, the user is alerted, and a message is sent to their caretakers and nearby hospitals along with the current GPS location," says Harene Jeya Sankar, a team member.





The team comprises six members, of which three are in their third year, while the others are in their final year. The device was made solely using Nanotechnology.





The low-cost, easy-to-implement pill had its own set of challenges before it was synthesised. The team did not have the necessary SMT (Surface-mount technology) components, and ended up making them on their own.





With the encouragement received in the form of prize money, the students are hopeful that their pill will garner substantial demand when it is launched.





Heart Warmers





With a motive to detect cardiac arrest in its earlier stages, Team Heart Warmers from Sri Eshwar College of Engineering, Kondampatti, Tamil Nadu, presented an ultra-nano, low-power implantable device.





At the Smart India Hackathon 2019, the team made the best possible use of Internet of Things (IoT) and Android to build the device. Initially, they started with large microcontrollers and later switched to other controls to have maximum compatibility.





"The core concept is that we use an ECG sensor and a temperature sensor, integrated with a microcontroller,” says Thillai Manickam, a team member.





The team consulted with a doctor for preliminary brainstorming before building the device. Manickam claims that their device is a first-of-its-kind with the potential to reach remote rural areas with instant healthcare monitoring.





He says that the team wants to facilitate bio-compatibility to ensure that the device is user-ready before launching it.





To instill and foster a sense of innovation among students, the Central government started the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) in 2017, and recently concluded the third edition successfully.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







