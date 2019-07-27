EDITIONS
Startup

Students’ device at the Smart India Hackathon can predict soil productivity using ML and IoT

At the Smart India Hackathon 2019, six engineering students from Lovely Professional University designed a device that, when fixed on a tractor, can test soil, and help a farmer decide what crop to sow.

Debolina Biswas
27th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Soil depletion is a serious threat facing agriculture today, especially in intensively farmed regions across India. Add urbanisation and water depletion to the mix, and it’s a concerning issue. At the recently held Smart India Hackathon 2019 - Hardware edition, six engineering students decided to tackle this issue with a device that measures soil productivity, and also guides the farmer on which crop suits the land.

With the agriculture sector accounting for 18 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, team Electronica’s solution will help in sustainable agriculture.


The team received a problem statement from Mahindra & Mahindra – “Low cost on-the-go soil sensing and mapping,” and went about creating a device to address soil parameters.


SIH


Also Read

Team Brainyfools’ IoT-powered device for trash monitoring and disposal wins Rs 1 lakh at Smart ...


Team Electronica, BTech (electronic engineering) students – Medisetty Arun Sai, Aparna Kadiyam, Ramana Botta, Juluri Bharath, Jithin Sri Sai Kalangi and Vinay Kumar Reddy Komma from Lovely Professional University – designed the device with the objective of aiding a farmer optimise production.


The idea was to create a soil-testing solution for farmers.The members developed a device that uses internet of things (IoT) to push data to cloud and machine learning (ML) to predict profitable crops for a particular type of soil or land.


The device, when attached to a tractor, collects soil samples while the vehicle is in motion. Soil sensing probes measure soil parameters, including soil pH value, moisture content, temperature, and also micro-nutrient content like nitrogen, potassium, and sodium.


Once the sensing is done, the device drops the soil and collects a new sample to start measuring again.


“This process is repeated across the field. Once data is collected, it is stored on a secure digital card, or with Wi-Fi access, pushed onto the cloud. We then update the soil data on Google My Maps,” Arun says.


“We will also suggest which crop will have the highest productivity for a particular soil type,” Arun says.


The team hopes to provide farmers with an application consisting of farm visuals and soil parameters in just a click. The team will be using chassis, servo motors, micro-controllers and soil sensors to build the device. It is also user-friendly, thus farmers can simply attach it to a vehicle while ploughing the field.


“If required, one can carry the device in their hand and use it in the same manner,” says Arun.


The team plans to distribute the device among non-governmental organisations to help farmers.


“We are hoping that the device will be profitable to farmers and bring about a change in traditional agricultural processes,” Arun adds.


They are now working on improving the accuracy of the product, and minimising cost to be able to launch it in the market.


The present government under Narendra Modi has been trying to build a strong spirit of innovation among young minds, especially students. To further this initiative, the government started Smart India Hackathon (SIH) in 2017 and recently concluded its third chapter successfully. 


YourStory brings to the fore some amazing young minds who have taken up the challenge to solve some of the country’s grassroot problems.



(Edited by Suruchi Kapur)


Also Read

These students are working on a device to minimise road accidents by detecting pedestrian prese...


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

This product by engineering students helps disabled people communicate better

by Apurva P

Quality with quantity: how creativity can span diversity and depth

by Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with winemaker and entrepreneur Abhay Kewadkar, the best holiday monsoon destinations, and how to launch a startup with a friend

by Asha Chowdary

[Jobs Roundup] Want to work for a bike-sharing startup? Hitch a ride with these openings

by Debolina Biswas

These five agritech startups help farmers grow better and healthier produce

by Tenzin Norzom

WATCH: The week that was – from how Jumbotail has digitised kiranas to Swiggy's tech head on tapping AI

by Vishal Krishna

Partner Events

Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi
Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi