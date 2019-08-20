A
Startup

WATCH: How Universal Robots’ cobots make Indian SMEs more efficient without replacing human jobs

With Bajaj Auto as a client, Danish company Universal Robots is showing Indian corporations and SMEs how automation can ensure better production without causing a threat to human jobs.

Vishal Krishna
20th Aug 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

In the age of unprecedented innovation, technology is pervading every aspect of our life. And robots no longer just populate your favourite Asimov novel; they form a central part of this digital transformation.


Danish company Universal Robots, owned by Teradyne, believes that humans can collaborate with robots, and has been pioneering the production of cobots—robots designed to interact with humans in a collaborative workspace—since 2005.


In this video interview, Pradeep David, General Manager of Universal Robots, South Asia, explains how cobots are different from robots and are crucial for Industry 4.0. The video also has a live demo of a cobot serving coffee:



Universal Robots was founded by Esben Østergaard who sold it to Teradyne for a handsome valuation. The company now records a revenue of more than $234 million and employs over 600 people.


Improving productivity


In India, the company was set up in Bengaluru in 2016 to enable Indian SMEs to embrace automation without having to remove its workforce.

"The cobots have improved margins as they work 24 hours and manage the quality for SMEs. The humans work with the cobots to ensure that production is on schedule," Pradeep explains.


Universal Robots has deployed over 34,000 cobots globally. “There are three cobots in our lineup, and customers can choose based on their payload requirement. The robot has six degrees of freedom and works like a human arm, but with a lot of flexibility," he adds.


Pradeep has taken the company from zero presence in India to over 100 clients, including the likes of Bajaj Auto, which is using the cobot in their assembly line. "The cobot requires minimal training and even a production line worker can use it as it is driven by easy-to-use features offered on a tab," he adds.


Universal Robots

Pradeep David, GM of Universal Robots, India.

Also Read

[Startup Bharat] From building robots to helping daily-wage labourers, these startups are chart...


Developer platform


The company also has a platform for developers to build on top of the software offered by Universal Robots. The ‘UR+ Developer Program’ helps developers customise, certify, and promote their products alongside Universal Robot’s.


As a UR+ developer, they get access to experts and technical support and visibility via the UR+ online showroom to UR distributors, system integrators, and end users. Pradeep says developers can benefit from accessing this programme to build software that can customise the robot function according to developer specifications.


The dawn of Industry 4.0


While Universal Robots is scaling up, Kochi-based startup Sastra Robotics too is using robots to help industries test and manage quality in production. They have managed to reduce eight months of manual work to 15-30 days.


While a lot of noise is made about how robotic automation can eat into jobs, Pradeep points out that cobots are meant to co-exist with humans at the workplace. "In fact, the SMEs that we serve have women working in the production line with our cobots and we don't see jobs disappearing," he adds.


According to the International Federation of Robotics, there are only three robots for 1,000 people in India. In places like South Korea, it is 850 per 1,000. Despite these statistics, Pradeep believes that India is poised to embrace Industry 4.0 faster than any other nation. So the future of work lies in tapping automation effectively while still leaving decision-making and creative jobs to humans.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

Also Read

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu cautions Indian startups against being misled by 'money', says slowd...


5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

From an investment of Rs 44,000 to revenues of Rs 5 Cr: how this Pune-based startup helps entrepreneurs with Business Setup

Debolina Biswas

IKEA launches first India online store in Mumbai

Thimmaya Poojary

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu cautions Indian startups against being misled by 'money', says slowdown around the corner

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Are Indian startups prepared for data privacy? (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

‘Your location is no bar for your ambition’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

This agritech startup helps commodity farmers grow profits by 200 pc, and directly sell to Reliance, BigBasket, Grofers, others

Sohini Mitter

This Pune startup provides formal credit to over 30,000 Uber drivers and Swiggy delivery executives

Debolina Biswas

100 outlets and Rs 40 Cr revenue in 2 years: Frozen Bottle’s milkshake revolution

Vishal Krishna

[Techie Tuesday] From working on Google’s search platform to co-founding Dunzo - the journey of Mukund Jha

Sindhu Kashyap

Are Indian startups prepared for data privacy? (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore