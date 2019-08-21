A
Xiaomi's Android One powered Mi A3 launches in India

Xiaomi's Mi A3 runs Android 9.0 Pie out of the box with snappy and clutter-free user experience and comes with two years of guaranteed security updates from Google.

Rashi Varshney
21st Aug 2019
Xiaomi India launched its much-awaited Mi A3 smartphone in India starting at Rs 12,999. The company dubs the latest handset as the "world’s highest resolution camera setup".


Like every Mi A series smartphone by Xiaomi, Mi A3 is also a part of the Android One programme, which means the phone is running clean and stock Android and is guaranteed to get updates. The phone is running Android 9.0 Pie Out of the box bringing features like the Google Assistant, Digital Wellbeing and Adaptive Battery.


Mi A3’s Android UI ensures snappy and clutter-free user experience and comes with two years of guaranteed security updates from Google, and two guaranteed Android OS upgrades.



Xiaomi Mi A3

Mi A3, Xiaomi India

Mi A3 has a glass sandwich design facilitating one-handed usage with a 6.08 inch screen. The phone comes in three colours - Kind of Grey, Not Just Blue, and More than White, and features P2i nano-coating to provide protection against accidental spills.


Other specs include Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, Super AMOLED display, 4030 mAh battery, 48MP triple camera setup, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.


Xiaomi Mi A3 features Sony’s 48MP IMX586 sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. The 48MP large half-inch sensor allows maximum details to be captured while retaining the quality of the image. The latest device also comes with a night photography mode, which is first-time ever for Mi A series.


Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said,

 "With the launch of Mi A3, we are excited to offer our Mi Fans yet another Android One phone with a number of incredible features. Among its several innovative offerings, Mi A3 has triple cameras on the rear featuring a 48MP IMX586 sensor, and also offers a beautiful design that facilitates one-handed usage. We are positive that our Mi Fans and users in India will make the most of the new Mi A3 with a wonderful experience in store for them."



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

