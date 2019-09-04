A

4th edition of Tamil Nadu Story seeks to celebrate state’s entrepreneurial success with startup arena, workshop and conference

By Jerlin Justus
23rd Sep 2019
Tamil Nadu is emerging as a leading hub for entrepreneurship, investment and industrial growth. Over the last few years, the Tamil Nadu Story has been a platform where successful entrepreneurs and business leaders from the region and across India come together to discuss their experiences and debate on issues related to growth and development of the business ecosystem in the state. These include aspects like scaling up, marketing, HR, technology and finance, etc. This year, the fourth edition of Tamil Nadu Story presented by Zoho and powered by DoAram, will take place on September 26, 2019, from 3:30 pm onwards at the Crowne Plaza, Chennai.


feature

The event will see participation from over 300 leading entrepreneurs, investors, ecosystem enablers and other key stakeholders of the startup and small and medium business (SMB) community in Tamil Nadu. The half-day event includes a Startup Arena, a workshop by Zoho, as well as a conference.

Startup Arena

The startup arena, curated by SPI Edge, will focus on showcasing cutting-edge and innovative startups to the attendees and will be open from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Workshop

Zoho is organising a workshop on ‘Adopting Technology as you set up, start off and scale up your business - Why When and how?’ from 2:15 pm – 4:15 pm.


Click here to register for the workshop.

Conference

The conference, which will take place from 3:30 pm -10 pm, will be inaugurated with a special address by Rajendran Dandapani, Director of Engineering, Zoho Corp, followed by an interesting line up of speakers. These include Rati Shetty, Cofounder, Bank Bazaar; Srinivasa Raja, Managing Director, Adyar Ananda Bhavan; Vikram Cotah, CEO, GRT Hotels and Resorts; CK Kumaravel, Cofounder, Naturals; Suhail Sattar, Cofounder, Basics; Sivarajah, Founder and CEO, Native Lead; Anusha Ravi, CEO, Park Group of Institutions; Sunil Kumar, Centre Head, World Bank; Akhila Rajeshwar, Executive Director, TiE Chennai; Shajeevana, Additional Director, EDII (TN), among others.


Also on the agenda is a special address by Shri. M.C. Sampath, Minister of Industrial Development, Government of Tamil Nadu and interesting panel discussions on the key to entrepreneurial success in Tamil Nadu, the secrets to successful industry and corporate growth in the region, why Tamil Nadu is a favourite investment destination, and ways to improve. 


The conference will also recognise entrepreneurs from the state in the following categories - Rising Entrepreneur, Inspiring Entrepreneur, Brand of Tamil Nadu, and Ecosystem Enablers.


A huge shout out to our partners – Success Gyan, Citi Bank, Naturals, and Workafella.


Click here to register for the conference.



Authors
Jerlin Justus
Jerlin loves all things chocolate. Sticky notes, to-do lists, and reminders are her greatest confidantes and she has a song for every situation. She believes there is nothing worse than holding on to an untold story, and when words fail, music always speaks.

