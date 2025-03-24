The Genesys New India Map Stack promises to be the digital geo infrastructure that impacts mobility, telematics, supply chain, real estate, urban planning, and emergency response. It manages that through using a vast array of sensors call the Genesys Constellation, which helps in creating highly accurate navigable roads and 3D cities.

In a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director of Genesys International, outlined how the New India Map Stack is not just reshaping cities but also revolutionizing key industries that impact millions of lives daily.

The New India Map Stack: A digital revolution for India

The New India Map Stack is a groundbreaking initiative that aims to create a high-accuracy, multi-layered digital twin of the entire country. For the first time, India is developing a comprehensive mapping infrastructure with five-centimetre level precision, engineering-grade data, and detailed elevation models. This is more than just mapping roads and buildings—it is about enabling a smarter, more efficient future.

High-precision mapping: A game-changer across industries

The automotive industry is undergoing a massive transformation with the rise of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Highly accurate, engineering-grade map data is essential for these technologies to function effectively.

Genesys’ digital mapping solutions provide real-time lane guidance, hazard detection, and high-accuracy road modeling, reducing the risk of accidents. In highway safety, better mapping can prevent tragedies and the thousands of fatalities on Indian roads each year. For railways, where over 3,000 people die annually on Mumbai’s railway tracks alone, precise railway mapping enables better infringement analysis and accident prevention.

As India moves rapidly toward 5G and expands broadband networks, precise geospatial intelligence is critical for optimal infrastructure placement. Genesys’ high-accuracy maps help telecom companies plan tower locations efficiently, ensuring better network coverage with lower capital investment. By using line-of-sight analysis, Genesys helps telecom providers minimize unnecessary radiation, making cities safer. BharatNet, India’s ambitious Rs 85,000 crore ($10 billion) digital infrastructure program, is leveraging geospatial data to optimize fiber-laying and reduce project costs.

With climate change triggering frequent urban floods, landslides, and natural disasters, accurate spatial data has become more critical than ever. Genesys’ Digital Surface Models (DSM) and Digital Terrain Models (DTM) enable authorities to predict and respond to floods, landslides, and extreme weather events in real time. The recent floods in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi highlight the need for better urban flood modeling, which Genesys’ mapping technology can provide. Whether it is cyclone tracking or forest-fire risk assessment, Genesys’ data helps both governments and private organizations respond proactively.

While urban mapping remains a core strength, Genesys' technology is also shaping national infrastructure. With over 5,000 urban bodies in India lacking uniform, high-accuracy maps, the New India Map Stack is bridging this gap. The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (in collaboration with the Adani Group) and BMC’s Mumbai Digital Twin project demonstrate how high-accuracy maps are shaping major infrastructure projects. With accurate topographical data, planning road and rail networks becomes more precise, ensuring efficient transport infrastructure.

Beyond infrastructure, utility companies, from power grids to water supply networks, rely on accurate geographic data to manage assets efficiently. Genesys enables better power line planning, underground pipeline mapping, and smart grid optimization. Mapping data is also being leveraged for water conservation, tracking leakages, optimizing supply chains, and planning reservoirs. As India transitions to renewable energy, Genesys’ data is helping companies plan solar and wind energy installations more effectively.

India’s geospatial revolution: The role of policy and innovation

Genesys' success is also fueled by India's forward-thinking National Geospatial Policy, which now allows private players to create and monetize high-precision geospatial data. With government collaboration, states like Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are leveraging Genesys’ data for land reform and rural planning.

“For the first time, an Indian company is creating global-scale mapping solutions tailored specifically for India’s needs,” Malik says. Just as Aadhaar revolutionized digital identity and UPI transformed payments, the New India Map Stack aims to be the next major national digital infrastructure.

From automotive safety and telecom efficiency to disaster management and infrastructure growth, Genesys International’s geospatial technology is set to redefine multiple industries. “Centuries ago, maps shaped human civilization. Today, maps are re-emerging as a force that will enhance safety, improve governance, and drive economic growth,” Malik says.

As India embraces its digital future, Genesys’ pioneering mapping solutions will continue to empower businesses, governments, and everyday citizens, ensuring a smarter, safer, and more connected tomorrow.