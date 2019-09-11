A

Amazon.in doubles its delivery service partner network to more than 1,400 stations in 750 cities

In the run-up to its festive season sale, both Amazon and Flipkart have been oiling their wheels in their attempt to grab more customers.

By Sameer Ranjan
11th Sep 2019
Ramping up its logistics and delivery network, Amazon.in said on Wednesday that it has doubled the presence of its Delivery Service Partner network to more than 1,400 delivery stations present across 750 cities.


The move comes days before Amazon’s flagship sale – Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale – is expected to kick off. The development also comes on the back of the ecommerce giant launching Amazon Fresh store on its website for select pincodes in Bengaluru, last month.


Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India

Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India

Currently, Amazon India has increased its direct delivery presence in many states, with 2x growth being witnessed in states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand and West Bengal.


Akhil Saxena, Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India said,


In preparation for the festive season this year, we have significantly scaled our delivery programs and focused our efforts on - widening the reach of our direct delivery network, enabling speed in the delivery promise for our customers and improving their delivery experience. To make all of this real for our customers, we have doubled our delivery service partner stations to 1,400 nodes, expanded our owned delivery station network, invested in the growth and success of our ‘I Have Space’ partners, expanded the presence of the Amazon Flex program to seven cities and enabled lakhs of sellers to be able to leverage the Amazon Transportation network to directly fulfil their customer orders”.


The ecommerce giant is also continuing to invest in its flagship program ‘I Have Space’, the first of its kind in the ecommerce industry, where it partners with local store owners to provide pickup and delivery services to customers. 


The network of 23,000 micro businesses or retail outlets present across 350 cities, continue to be a significant part of the delivery network for the company.


Amazon Flex, a program that enables individuals to be their own boss, create their own schedule and earn Rs 120 to Rs 140 per hour delivering Amazon package, has also seen an expansion to seven cities within three months.


Launched in June 2019 across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, Amazon Flex has already created tens of thousands of delivery partners, including students and home makers, the company said in a statement. 


Similarly, Amazon ‘Easy Ship’ program that enables sellers from different parts of the country to leverage the Amazon delivery network, is now helping more than 5 lakh sellers from over 2,500 cities and towns to make their products easily accessible to Amazon customers across the country.



(Edited by Suman Singh)

    Authors
    Sameer Ranjan

