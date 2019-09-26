Now, get Alexa on your finger thanks to new Amazon Echo Loop ring

Move over smartwatches. Amazon has now forayed into wearables with Alexa-powered smart rings, prescription glasses, and earbuds. With this, the tech giant looks to ensure that Alexa users have access to the voice assistant at all times, no matter where they go, and what they are doing.





“The first Alexa-enabled smart ring, Echo Loop is packed with ways to stay on top of your day. With access to Alexa at your fingertips, simply click the action button to ask for the right amount to tip at dinner, confirm you locked the front door, or announce you’re on your way home,” the company said.









Priced at $129.99, the Echo Loop comes packed with a range of features including two microphones, the smallest speaker ever on an Echo device, and a piezo haptic that vibrates discreetly whenever you receive notifications or an incoming call. It is also capable of making short phone calls and with a single charge, it can last for an entire day of use.





Apart from connecting to Alexa, this smart ring can also access other voice assistants on your phone —such as Siri or Google Assistant—just with the “press and hold” of the action button.





“Echo Loop will be available in a black titanium finish. It comes in a limited range of sizes—S, M, L, and XL—and will be available in limited quantities,” the company announced.

In addition to the Echo Loop, Amazon has also unveiled smart glasses that are prescription-ready and that offer hands-free access to Alexa. Called Echo Frames, these are made from durable and lightweight material and allows the user a variety of functionalities including making phone calls, setting reminders, and even controlling compatible smart home devices.





And finally, it is the wireless Echo Buds that come with Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and – like the other latest Alexa-powered launches – provides hands-free access to Alexa. Whether you want to listen to your favourite music or need directions to the local market, these devices are capable of doing it all. All you need to do is just ask Alexa!





Truly, with all these new Alexa-powered wearables – announced at the recently-held at the Amazon hardware event 2019 at its headquarters in Seattle – Amazon is treading on a thin line between sci-fi and science. Not like we are complaining!









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







