Amazon Web Services
Healthcare

How AWS is helping HealthifyMe make the best use of data to build valuable fitness services for users

By Team YS
9th Sep 2019
HealthifyMe is an app-based Indian health and fitness platform founded in 2011 by Tushar Vashisht, Mathew Cherian and Sachin Shenoy. The idea behind starting up HealthifyMe was to connect people virtually with nutritionists, fitness trainers and yoga instructors.


As a company that consumed a lot of user data, team members would end up spending a lot of time handling the infrastructure. They wanted a provider who would manage everything for them, in a way that would benefit their users.


That’s when they decided to go with AWS. Sachin Shenoy, Co-founder and CTO, HealthifyMe says,


"Moving to AWS meant we could focus on business requirements rather than tech requirements. We were scared that we would have to go through tons of documentation. But when we moved to AWS, everything was plug-and-play. We wanted reliability and stability of the platform and a breadth of services, and the support AWS gave us was mind-blowing."


Their uptime has gone up to 99.99 percent after using AWS services. "One of the best services we built using AWS is “Ria”, the world’s first AI-powered virtual nutritionist," says Sachin. Ria learns from 150 million food logs and 50 million workout logs on the platform, and has automatically created a model that answers user's questions.


Watch this video to know more about how HealthifyMe leverages AWS solutions to benefit their users.


    Team YS

