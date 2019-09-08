A
SPACE-TECH

Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander located on Lunar surface: ISRO Chief K Sivan

Chandrayaan 2's Vikram module was supposed to carry out various tests on the lunar soil. It lost communication with ISRO when it was at an altitude of 2.1 km.

By Press Trust of India
8th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Chandrayaan 2's Vikram module has been located on the Lunar surface and it must have been a hard-landing, ISRO chairman K Sivan said on Sunday, in an admission that the planned soft-landing wasn't successful.


"Yes, we have located the lander on the lunar surface. It must have been a hard-landing," Sivan told PTI.


He said the lander rover Pragyan is housed inside it was located by on-board cameras of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.


Asked if the lander was damaged during the hard-landing, he said, "That we do not know." Sivan said efforts to establish contact with the lander were continuing.


India's mission to soft-land on moon suffered a setback during the wee hours on Saturday, with 'Vikram' module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent.


Considered as the most complex stage of the country's second expedition to the moon, the Lander was on a powered descent for a soft-landing when it lost the communication.


ISRO

The sequence of soft landing of Vikram lander on the lunar surface (Image: ISRO)

Also Read

ISRO's Vikram Lander drops short by 2.1 km, but Orbiter keeps Chandrayaan2 alive


"Vikram Lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from the lander to ground stations was lost," Sivan had said.


"The data is being analysed," he had added at the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.


The successful landing would have made India the fourth country after erstwhile USSR, the US and China to achieve a soft-landing on the moon, also the first to launch a mission to the unexplored south pole of the Moon.


The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter is healthy and safe in the Lunar orbit, an ISRO official said after the lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before the touchdown on Moon's surface.


"The orbiter is healthy, intact, functioning normally and safely in the Lunar orbit," the official told PTI.


The mission life of the 2,379 kg orbiter is one year. The orbiter payloads would conduct remote-sensing observations from a 100-km orbit.


Chandrayaan 2, a follow-on mission to the Chandrayaan 1 mission undertaken more than a decade ago, comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan).


The orbiter carries eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface and study the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the Moon.


ISRO on September 2 successfully carried out the separation of lander Vikram (with rover Pragyan housed inside) from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.


The Vikram module, which was supposed to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, had completed the rough braking phase as planned and entered the phase of fine braking at an altitude of 2.1 km when it lost communication.


'Vikram', named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the father of the Indian Space Programme, was designed to execute a soft-landing on the lunar surface, and to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 earth days.


The rover was to roll down from the lander explore the surrounding lunar terrain, a few hours after the planned soft-landing.


The Chandrayaan 2 mission cost Rs 978 crore (satellite cost Rs 603 crore, GSLV MK III cost Rs 375 crore). India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV Mk III-M1 successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into the Earth's orbit on July 22.


The spacecraft began its journey towards the moon leaving the earth's orbit in the dark hours on August 14, after a crucial manoeuver called Trans Lunar Insertion that was carried out by ISRO to place the spacecraft on "Lunar Transfer Trajectory."


The spacecraft successfully entered the lunar orbit on August 20 by performing Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuver.


On September 2, 'Vikram' successfully separated from the orbiter, following which two de-orbiting manoeuvres were performed to bring the lander closer to the Moon.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Moon lander Vikram successfully detaches from the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter


1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [The Turning Point] Leaving a plush job at Goldman Sachs to starting a furniture rental startup – the story of Furlenco

    Debolina Biswas

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney

    Meet the 18-year-old entrepreneur whose startup ALMARI wants to be the caretaker of your clothes

    Sohini Mitter

    Meet the Mavericks: The tech entrepreneur who quit Silicon Valley to build an AI retail disruptor in Chennai

    Team YS
    Daily Capsule
    From the incredible story of author Ratna Vira to India's design heritage - your weekend fix
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    Veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani passes away

    Press Trust of India

    How a gardener’s cactus collection became an international bio-research and tourist hub

    Madanmohan Rao

    Meet top startups from IIIT-Hyderabad’s CIE - Avishkar Deeptech and MedTech Programme

    Sindhu Kashyap

    [The Turning Point] Leaving a plush job at Goldman Sachs to starting a furniture rental startup – the story of Furlenco

    Debolina Biswas

    From the incredible story of author Ratna Vira to India's design heritage - your weekend fix

    Team YS

    These 5 productivity tools can help you achieve more in less time

    Sampath Putrevu

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman