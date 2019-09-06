A
SPACE-TECH

ISRO's Vikram Lander drops short by 2.1 km, but Orbiter keeps Chandrayaan2 alive

The Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter was meant to land on the lunar surface on Sept 7 but telecommunication link was lost.

By Krishna Reddy
7th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Like everything Indian, there was plenty of drama and high emotion at the scheduled touchdown of Chandrayaan2's Vikram Lander on the Moon's surface on Sept 7 at 1:52 am IST.


Just 2.1 km short of landing, all connections with the Vikram Lander was lost. The Lander, which had detached from Chandrayaan 2’s Orbiter on September 2, had been manoeuvring around the Moon for nearly five days.


As ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan said, everything was according to plan and just short of 2.1 km, communication was lost. He added that ISRO is analysing the data sent by Vikram Lander.


In an official statement released at 3 am, ISRO said, "Vikram Lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed."


The mission is being constantly monitored by the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Center (ISTRAC) at Bengaluru.


The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at the ISTRAC, encouraged the scientists for the hard work and said he had full faith in them. He said, "Let's not lose hope. You (ISRO scientists) have done a lot for mankind and I am with you all the way."


PM Modi also met school children, who had come to witness the historic landing. To a question posed by a student on how can they keep themselves motivated in life, PM Modi said do not carry your failures on your shoulder. Keep moving ahead.


Which is what the ISRO scientists will be doing now. All is not lost. The Orbiter, which is equipped with instruments to carry out various tests, is still on course.


ISRO

The sequence of soft landing of Vikram lander on the lunar surface (Image: ISRO)

Also Read

India continues NASA legacy 50 years after Apollo 11 mission; Chandrayaan 2 carries micro laser...


What should have happened according to plan had Vikram landed?


With two engines on at an altitude of 400 metres, the Vikram Lander should have descended in a parabolic manner. During its final stage, Vikram Lander would have created an opposite force to make sure it lands softly on the lunar surface and is also equipped with touchdown sensors at its feet.


Later, it would have started its operation of the deployment of payloads, which is touted as a critical operation. As per ISRO, the Vikram Lander was carrying CHASTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermo-physical Experiment), RAMBHA (Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere) and ILSA (Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity).


After the deployment of specific payloads, the six-wheeled Pragyan Rover would have started rolling out on the lunar surface at 5:30 am. Prior to which its solar panel would have powered its battery as it descended, and it would have used its NAV camera to scan its surrounding.


Once the scanning was completed, the data was planned to be sent to Earth via Vikram. This scan would have then processed at mission control for planning the path for Pragyan to move ahead.


In case of any obstacle, Pragyan would have used its Rocker Bogie mechanism to overcome it. It was equipped with a movement range of 50 mm upward and downward. Also, mission control would have instructed Pragyan to stop and determine elemental composition of lunar rocks soil using the APXS (Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer) payload.


For understanding the lunar surface, Pragyan was meant to engage its LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectrometer) payload to derive the elemental composition of the lunar surface.


However, all is not lost. Watch this space for updates on Vikram Lander's fate and the next steps by ISRO.


(Edited by Dipti Nair)


Also Read

Meet the women scientists leading the Chandrayaan-2 launch


2+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 2+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Krishna Reddy

    With a keen interest in the field of science and a passion for writing, I look forward to exploring and telling the world about the niche innovations that hold the capacity of bringing a revolution. With a background in engineering and social campaigning, I also take interest in understanding the positive social aspects to bring out the ongoing challenges faced and solved by the people on their own capabilities.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla

    Jeff Bezos wishes luck to India's Chandrayaan2 soft landing

    Krishna Reddy

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney
    Daily Capsule
    Alibaba to launch ecommerce business in India; The growth of coworking businesses in India
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    Jeff Bezos wishes luck to India's Chandrayaan2 soft landing

    Krishna Reddy

    Meet the 10 shortlisted Extreme Entrepreneurs of Lightspeed India Partners

    Debolina Biswas

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla

    Fifth Cohort of Cisco Launchpad graduates amidst continuing collaboration between industry, startups, and academia

    Team YS

    Paytm aims $2-3 B GMV from educational services portfolio

    Press Trust of India

    CII to train 5000 Telangana school teachers in IT

    Press Trust of India

    Partner Events

    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai