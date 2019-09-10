A

Flipkart partners with 10,000 general trade stores to onboard new online shoppers

Ahead of Big Billion Days, Flipkart has a new buying initiative focussing on categories like mobile phones, consumer electronics, select large appliances.

By Thimmaya Poojary
10th Sep 2019
India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has introduced a new programme to help new shoppers from metro cities, Tier-II and III locations for an easy shopping experience for the forthcoming festive season and its Big Billion Days Sale.


Under this programme, called the “Flipkart Authorised BuyZone”, the company has partnered with close to 10,000 general trade stores in almost 700 cities, across 20 states. These will assist shoppers access a vast selection of mobile phones, select large appliances, and consumer electronic products from various brands, as per their budget requirements. These categories also play a key role in consumer consumption during the festive season.


As a run up to the festive season, Flipkart has begun partnering with the general trade stores, to handhold consumers who are traditionally comfortable engaging with these stores.


Flipkart Buyzone
These stores have been trained to assist shoppers create a Flipkart account, and choose from a vast selection of mobile phones, select large appliances, and consumer electronic products from various brands, as per their budget requirements.


According to Flipkart, this initiative will help remove access barriers while increasing reach to newer regions and also ensuring additional income for the owners of general trade stores.


Consumers in these markets can look forward to accessing Flipkart’s full range of mobile phones, select large appliances, and consumer electronic products during the upcoming Big Billion Days at a general trade store nearest to them.


Speaking about the initiative, Aditya Soni - Senior Director - Mobiles, Flipkart said, 


"Flipkart has played a key role in the adoption of smartphones in India by ensuring strong partnerships, and bringing the best offers to our consumers in a way that suits them best. Our ‘Flipkart Authorised BuyZone’ initiative is another example of being close to our consumers and will help us build trust and credibility for Flipkart in newer markets."


Sharing his views, Hari G Kumar - Senior Director - Large Appliances, at Flipkart added, “We believe this initiative will play a significant role in improving access to the widest range of Large appliances that consumers look for during the festive season. While onboarding new consumers, we are confident that this initiative will also enhance consumer trust and experience .”



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


    Authors
    Thimmaya Poojary
    P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

