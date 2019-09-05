A
Ecommerce

Flipkart extends reach of pickup operations to 800 cities more

The initiative will bring thousands of new sellers, MSMEs, domestic manufacturers and artisans into the ecommerce fold, it said.

By Press Trust of India
5th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Home-grown ecommerce major Flipkart said on Thursday it has 'massively' expanded the reach of its pick-up operations in 800 additional cities and towns across the country in the last six months.


The initiative will help bring thousands of new sellers, MSMEs, domestic manufacturers, and artisans into the ecommerce fold, it said.


The Reach Project by Flipkart was initiated in February to rapidly scale up pick-up capabilities and to cater to seller requests in hitherto unserviceable parts of the country, the company said in a statement.


More than 60,000 sellers from these cities and towns were set to benefit from this expansion, especially as it came ahead of the crucial festive season, Flipkart said.


Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Tripura were among the states that will see the biggest impact from this initiative, it said.


Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Also Read

With its Hindi platform, Flipkart aims to corner the next 200 million users from Bharat


"In total, the new PIN code additions represent an almost 40 percent increase in serviceable cities pan-India. Particularly in Tier III and beyond cities and towns, the Reach Project has increased operations in serviceable PIN codes by almost 50 percent", the statement said.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said: This festive season is set to be the biggest ever for Flipkart and the ecosystem, and we are making a concerted effort to ensure that MSMEs, sellers, rural entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers are able to participate, capitalise, grow and prosper through the opportunities afforded by e-commerce and celebrate with the country as a whole.


Earlier this month, Flipkart also announced that it has created a Hindi language platform for the first time. As internet penetration reaches Bharat, the challenge facing brands and companies is to effectively capture the Tier II, III, and IV markets and serve the next 200 million internet users in India. 


Jeyandran Venugopal, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Experience and Platform, Flipkart, told YourStory, “There is an explosion of digital content in various Indian languages and most of them use visual elements.”


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Amazon India announces plan to eliminate single use plastic by June 2020


7+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 7+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Reliance launches Jio GigaFiber, brings free voice calling, HD TV channels, OTT apps, interactive gaming in one box

    Sohini Mitter

    On Teacher’s Day, bet these movies will take you back to school

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    5 guru mantras that helped me build Rs 500 Cr business

    Dinesh Agarwal

    Last few days to apply for YourStory Tech30 – India’s top 30 emerging startups of 2019

    Team YS
    Daily Capsule
    Apply for YourStory Tech30; Amazon's partnership with kiranas
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    Bigbasket to introduce more EVs for last-mile delivery by 2020

    Debolina Biswas

    PhonePe claims to be largest player for UPI payments, records 343 M transactions in August

    Tarush Bhalla

    [Funding alert] NestaVera Group invests in healthcare startup ProPhysio to back AI-driven solutions

    Suman Singh

    Yes Bank partners Microsoft to strengthen its AI powered banking solutions

    Sujata Sangwan

    Total UPI transactions at an all-time high, crosses 900 million mark

    Tarush Bhalla

    Retail discovery platform magicpin expands to Indonesia

    Apurva P

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 06 2019

    What Mothers Want Conclave

    Chennai
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore