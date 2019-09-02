EV startup Yulu collaborates with Delhi Metro to enter the national capital

Putting to rest all rumors questioning its launch in the national capital, mobility-as-a-service startup Yulu has announced its entry in Delhi on Monday. After launching and running its operations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Bhubaneswar, Yulu will be now focusing on expanding its services in Delhi-NCR, where it has collaborated with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to start its services in and around nine metro stations.





Team Yulu





In its first phase, Yulu will make its electric two-wheeler - Yulu Miracle - available in the yellow and blue Metro lines - from Dilli Haat INA to Jawaharal Nehru Stadium in Central Delhi. Additionally, Yulu Miracle will be available at 40 other zones. The service was launched by Mangu Singh, Managing Director of Delhi Metro from Mandi House metro station.





Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Yulu, said:

"Delhi has been ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world. We at Yulu are committed to promoting eco-friendly commute options in all Indian cities to reduce pollution and congestion. With the launch of our operations in Delhi, we are providing a green commute option to the residents of Delhi and are committed to expanding our services to the whole NCR region. We are proud to collaborate with DMRC for a common vision of better first and last-mile connectivity, reducing congestion, and improving air quality.”

The startup will however, not launch its Yulu bicycles in Delhi. While speaking to YourStory, Amit said that Delhi's extreme climate doesn't make it feasible to launch bicycles.





The company is planning to deploy 5,000 Yulu Miracles across Metro stations in Delhi, by the end of December 2019. The service will be further expanded by deploying up to 25,000 Yulu Miracles by 2020.





Mangu Singh of DMRC said in a release:





"DMRC is connecting Delhi by offering residents an affordable and sustainable mode of mass transport. Today DMRC is the preferred choice of commuters in Delhi-NCR region. Our Public Bike Sharing (PBS) initiative with YULU will provide much needed first and last-mile connectivity to our users. It is one of its kind collaboration to make mobility seamless and sustainable."









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)



















