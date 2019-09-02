A
Transportation

EV startup Yulu collaborates with Delhi Metro to enter the national capital

Bengaluru-based Yulu announced its entry in Delhi, by collaborating with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to start its services in and around nine Metro stations.

Debolina Biswas
2nd Sep 2019
9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Putting to rest all rumors questioning its launch in the national capital, mobility-as-a-service startup Yulu has announced its entry in Delhi on Monday. After launching and running its operations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Bhubaneswar, Yulu will be now focusing on expanding its services in Delhi-NCR, where it has collaborated with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to start its services in and around nine metro stations.


Yulu

Team Yulu

Also Read

[The Turning Point] InMobi co-founder started Yulu to solve a personal pain point


In its first phase, Yulu will make its electric two-wheeler - Yulu Miracle - available in the yellow and blue Metro lines - from Dilli Haat INA to Jawaharal Nehru Stadium in Central Delhi. Additionally, Yulu Miracle will be available at 40 other zones. The service was launched by Mangu Singh, Managing Director of Delhi Metro from Mandi House metro station.


Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Yulu, said:

"Delhi has been ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world. We at Yulu are committed to promoting eco-friendly commute options in all Indian cities to reduce pollution and congestion. With the launch of our operations in Delhi, we are providing a green commute option to the residents of Delhi and are committed to expanding our services to the whole NCR region. We are proud to collaborate with DMRC for a common vision of better first and last-mile connectivity, reducing congestion, and improving air quality.”
Yulu

The startup will however, not launch its Yulu bicycles in Delhi. While speaking to YourStory, Amit said that Delhi's extreme climate doesn't make it feasible to launch bicycles.


The company is planning to deploy 5,000 Yulu Miracles across Metro stations in Delhi, by the end of December 2019. The service will be further expanded by deploying up to 25,000 Yulu Miracles by 2020.


Mangu Singh of DMRC said in a release:


"DMRC is connecting Delhi by offering residents an affordable and sustainable mode of mass transport. Today DMRC is the preferred choice of commuters in Delhi-NCR region. Our Public Bike Sharing (PBS) initiative with YULU will provide much needed first and last-mile connectivity to our users. It is one of its kind collaboration to make mobility seamless and sustainable."



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Why Yulu believes putting electric vehicles on the road can tackle Bengaluru’s growing traffic ...


 




9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the Mavericks: the CEO of India’s first unicorn talks entrepreneurship, cricket, and dealing with rejection

Team YS

‘If there are no rough patches, you may not be on the right path’ – 40 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Ankit chose blogging over a corporate job. Here’s how it paid off

Pardeep Goyal

[Funding alert] Organic food brand Suzette Gourmet raises Rs 10 Cr from Yuj Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Entrepreneurship lessons from Lord Ganesha - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

‘If there are no rough patches, you may not be on the right path’ – 40 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Moon lander Vikram successfully detaches from the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter

Krishna Reddy

PSBs consolidation building block for $5T economy: Finance Secretary

Press Trust of India

GST collections dip below Rs 1 lakh Cr to Rs 98,202 Cr in August

Press Trust of India

Indian auto sector slowdown: major manufacturers report sharp decline in August sales

Press Trust of India

Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

Rashi Varshney

Partner Events

Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Bangalore Business Literature Fest

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai