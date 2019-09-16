A

Flipkart’s 2GUD and Miniso India enter into strategic partnership

Under the agreement, Miniso’s products will be available to the network of Flipkart’s 2GUD platform with the target markets being tier II and III locations.

By Thimmaya Poojary
16th Sep 2019
India’s leading ecommerce marketplace – Flipkart and Japanese designer brand Miniso have entered into a partnership ahead of the festive season sale.


Under this partnership, 2GUD, the independent value platform of Flipkart will provide online distribution rights for Miniso’s products in India starting from end of September.


A press release from Flipkart said that Miniso’s ecommerce partnership with 2GUD will enable the brand to refurbished network of over million plus customers across the country. Launched in August 2018, 2GUD has products in more than 150 categories.


Flipkart-miniso
Through this partnership, Miniso India plans to bring its merchandise ranging from household and consumer goods and other non-durables to the 2GUD platform, with an initial strategy of going live with 60 curated products and scaling up the selection over the next few months.


The partnership will allow Miniso to extend its reach beyond its existing brick-and-mortar stores, into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Recent industry reports suggest that consumers in these markets are not only keen on upgrading to better and more stylish products, but are also seeking a strong value for money proposition.

 

Commenting on the partnership, Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD, said, “2GUD caters to hyper-value-conscious customers beyond metros and Tier-1 cities, while keeping in mind the growing aspirations of the next 200 million customers online. We have customers coming from more than 3000 cities in the country who are seeking to maximise value without compromising on quality, and Miniso’s products fit that proposition perfectly.”


Tyrone Li - India Head, Miniso, said, “The MINISO brand is based on the tenet of bringing high quality goods to its audience at competitive prices with a focus on a weekly upgradation of product categories. We are committed to creating the best shopping experience for our consumers online as we do offline. We believe this collaboration with 2GUD will help us strengthen our resolve and achieve this goal on a large scale.”

    Authors
    Thimmaya Poojary
    P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

