Flipkart adds over 50,000 direct jobs ahead of Big Billion Days sale

The festive season has brought in cheer in terms of job creation. In the run up to its Big Billion Days (BBD) sale, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has added over 50,000 direct jobs across its supply chain, logistics arm, and customer support.





It does not just stop at that as Flipkart also expects an increase in indirect jobs through the seller network by 30 percent as compared to last year taking it to 6.5 lakh in the run up to BBD, according to the ecommerce major. BBD will begin on September 29 and continue till October 4.





According to Flipkart, the directly employed workforce is spread across the entire supply chain, from its wishmasters or delivery executives to personnel in warehouses, mother hubs, and delivery hubs.





Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy

These employees have been trained in various aspects of supply chain including handling hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs. In addition, they are also trained in the finer aspects of customer service, delivery, and installation.





For seller partners, Flipkart also provides separate training in the area of warehouse management, packaging, etc.





Flipkart said the entire process of hiring and upskilling is being done in accordance with the government’s National Skill Development Mission and is expected to spur the local employment and economy.





BBD could also create a new market opportunity for nearly 1,35,000 artisans who have come on board with Flipkart for the first time through its Samarth initiative.





Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group said, “The Big Billion Days are designed to add value to the lives of our customers, by providing them with a great selection and an optimum shopping experience during the much-awaited festival season. At Flipkart, however, our aim is to benefit the entire ecosystem with our initiatives and that is exactly what our Big Billion Days aims to do. With new employment opportunities across geographies and the prospect of scaling the sellers’ businesses, we aim to stimulate local industries and foster the creation of a robust economy.”





Besides these, there are many indirect jobs created by way of third-party vendors, such as housekeeping, security, transport etc, as they scale up their operations to cater to the Big Billion Days and the festive season.







